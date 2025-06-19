Anzeige
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
Xetra
19.06.25 | 09:35
28,180 Euro
-0,04 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,12028,14009:51
28,13028,14009:51
PR Newswire
19.06.2025 08:36 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

VW Bank GmbH dual EUR Green Senior Preferred Notes

Post Stabilisation Notice

June 19, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Volkswagen Bank GmbH

EUR 800mil Green Senior Preferred Notes due 2028

EUR 700mil Green Senior Preferred Notes due 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 25 September 2024 as supplemented 11 November 2024 and 28 March 2025

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Volkswagen Bank GmbH

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISINs:

XS3099828355

XS3099830419

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 800,000,000

€ 700,000,000

Description:

2.75% Green SP due 19 June 2028

3.50% Green SP due 19 June 2031

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Banco Santander

RBC Capital Markets

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2025 PR Newswire
