Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

VW Bank GmbH dual EUR Green Senior Preferred Notes

Post Stabilisation Notice

June 19, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Volkswagen Bank GmbH

EUR 800mil Green Senior Preferred Notes due 2028

EUR 700mil Green Senior Preferred Notes due 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 25 September 2024 as supplemented 11 November 2024 and 28 March 2025

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Volkswagen Bank GmbH Guarantor (if any): None ISINs: XS3099828355 XS3099830419 Aggregate nominal amount: € 800,000,000 € 700,000,000 Description: 2.75% Green SP due 19 June 2028 3.50% Green SP due 19 June 2031 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Banco Santander RBC Capital Markets

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.