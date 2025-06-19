Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
VW Bank GmbH dual EUR Green Senior Preferred Notes
Post Stabilisation Notice
June 19, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Volkswagen Bank GmbH
EUR 800mil Green Senior Preferred Notes due 2028
EUR 700mil Green Senior Preferred Notes due 2031
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 25 September 2024 as supplemented 11 November 2024 and 28 March 2025
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Volkswagen Bank GmbH
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISINs:
XS3099828355
XS3099830419
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 800,000,000
€ 700,000,000
Description:
2.75% Green SP due 19 June 2028
3.50% Green SP due 19 June 2031
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Banco Santander
RBC Capital Markets
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.