

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced Thursday the appointment of Pilar López as Chief Financial Officer Designate, effective October 1. López will succeed Luka Mucic, who previously informed the decision to leave the firm.



López's formal appointment as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director to the Vodafone Board will commence on December 1, following Mucic's departure from Vodafone on November 30.



Once appointed as Chief Financial Officer Designate, López will begin a period of handover from Mucic.



Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group CEO said, 'I am delighted that Pilar will be joining Vodafone in October. She has deep-rooted knowledge of both the telecoms and technology sectors, across a range of international leadership positions. Following a significant period of change at Vodafone, Pilar is joining us as we continue to drive operational excellence across the Group.'



