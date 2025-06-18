Anzeige
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2025 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex's annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto, Ontario.

At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against
Jack Stoch 11,310,560 20,712
Dianne Stoch 11,011,430 319,842
Ian Atkinson 10,759,255 572,017
Chris Bryan 10,857,875 473,397
Johannes H. C. van Hoof 11,184,360 146,912

Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex's website at www.globexmining.com.

At the meeting, Globex's shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex's auditor.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P.Geo., President and CEO of Globex.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1		Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
