Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Further Builds Out Board and Management Team; Provides Conference Call Details for PEA Update on Valley Gold Deposit, Rogue Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP (TSXV:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Doyle to the Board of Directors and Calum Morrison, current Board member, as President. Mr. Morrison will continue to serve as a Director of the Company. In addition, the Company will release results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for Valley after market close on Monday, June 23, 2025, followed by a virtual presentation and question and answer session on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 9:00 am EDT.

As President, Mr. Morrison will assist in overseeing Snowline's corporate activities, complementing the ongoing work of Scott Berdahl as Snowline's CEO. This appointment, alongside the addition of Mr. Doyle to the Board, continues to build on Snowline's commitment to maintaining strong technical and corporate leadership. Recent strategic additions to Snowline's executive team include Victor Vdovin, MBA, P.Eng., as Vice President of Engineering, Oliver Curran, MSc, as Vice President of Environment and Permitting, and Lauren McDougall, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer.

"By expanding Calum's role and responsibilities to President, and adding Rob to our Board, we continue to build stronger corporate and operational foundations for the Company as well as providing more capacity to grow as the Company's mandate expands to encompass development. Both individuals have substantial corporate development, governance and capital markets experience that are increasingly important at this point in Snowline's evolution," said Craig Hart, Independent Board Chair.

ROGUE PROJECT PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT

Snowline is excited to share the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Rogue Project's Valley gold deposit. Information will be released after North American markets close on Monday, June 23, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 6:00 am PDT / 9:00 am EDT on Tuesday June 24, 2025. The details are below:

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and request to join the Snowline Gold Corp call:

Webcast URL:https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=IJ983Q4D

Participant Telephone Numbers:

Canada/USA Toll Free1-844-763-8274

International Toll +1-647-484-8814

PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUNDS

Rob Doyle

Rob Doyle is a seasoned executive and board member with over 25 years of international experience in corporate finance, management, and capital markets. Over his career, Rob has developed a strong track record in equity and debt financing, negotiating complex transactions, and overseeing finance, treasury, tax, and accounting functions. Rob served as the CFO of Pan American Silver for 18 years, was a founding board member of Maverix Metals Inc and currently is a board member of Orezone Gold Corporation, Lithium Argentina and Faraday Copper. Recognized for his leadership excellence, he was awarded the BC CFO of the Year for large public companies by Business in Vancouver in 2019. Rob is a Chartered Accountant (South Africa), a Chartered Financial Analyst, and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Calum Morrison

Calum Morrison is a mining finance professional with nearly two decades of experience in business development, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy and capital markets, and was first appointed to Snowline's Board of Directors in February 2023. Most recently, Calum was the Vice President of Business Development and CFO of Great Bear Resources Ltd., and the President and CEO of Great Bear Royalties Corp. Calum previously spent several years as a senior member of Teck Resources Limited's corporate development team, providing financial and technical expertise to the evaluation of mining projects globally. He also has direct capital markets experience acquired with past investment banking roles at major investment firms. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Chartered Professional Accountant.

ABOUT ROGUE

Snowline Gold's 100%-owned, flagship Rogue Project, in Canada's Yukon Territory, covers a 60 x 30 km cluster of intrusions in the eastern Tombstone Gold Belt known as the Rogue Plutonic Complex.

Since its launch in 2021, Snowline has progressed the Rogue Project's Valley gold deposit from a greenfield prospecting discovery to a significant bulk tonnage gold resource, with a combined 7.94 Moz gold Measured and Indicated mineral resource at 1.21 g/t Au and an additional 0.89 Moz Inferred mineral resource at 0.62 g/t Au within a pit-shell constraint, as outlined in the Company's May 15, 2025 news release1.

Exploration of the open Valley gold deposit is ongoing. Valley is a reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), geologically similar to multi-million-ounce RIRGS deposits currently in production, like Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska, but with substantially higher gold grades. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays within and along the margins of a one-kilometer-scale, mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion.

The Rogue Project area hosts multiple intrusions similar to Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. Elsewhere, RIRGS deposits are known to occur in clusters. For these reasons, Snowline considers the Rogue Project to have district-scale potential to host additional reduced intrusion-related gold systems.

1 Above 0.30 g/t gold cut-off within 522 Mt total Material Shell. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by Metal Prices, Economic Factors, Environmental, Permitting, Legal, Title, or other relevant issues.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with an eight-project portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Snowline Gold Corp, as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the progression of the Valley gold deposit past the exploration stage, the discovery potential within the Valley intrusion, the potential for investors to participate in multiple future discoveries, the Rogue Project having district-scale prospectivity, the creation of a new gold district and the Company's plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

