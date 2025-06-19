Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025
WKN: 931633 | ISIN: SE0000725624
JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers announces a generational change in marketing leadership

Växjö, Sweden, June 24, 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced the planned generational change in its marketing leadership. This leadership transition reflects JLT's strategic initiative to centralize and mobilize its marketing resources, reinforcing its commitment to global growth and market expansion.

Christian Meincke, who has served as Chief Marketing Officer at JLT since 2023, is retiring. Tejal Ranjan, Vice President of Marketing, will take on global responsibility for the company's marketing strategy, planning, and operations.

Tejal joined JLT as VP of Marketing, USA in October 2024 and brings over 20 years of international experience in B2B technology marketing. Throughout her career, Tejal has held executive marketing positions at global technology firms, leading digital transformation efforts, building high-performing teams, and launching integrated campaigns that accelerated revenue growth and brand recognition. She is recognized for her customer-centric approach, data-driven decision-making, and her ability to closely align marketing with sales for measurable business impact.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company's products, services and solutions, visit jltmobile.com. Financial information is available on JLT's investor page.

Reader enquiriesPress contactCertified Adviser
JLT Mobile Computers Grouppr@jltmobile.com (mailto:pr@jltmobile.com) Eminova Fondkommission AB
Per Holmberg, CEO Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 adviser@eminova.se (mailto:Adviser@eminova.se)
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)
www.jltmobile.com (https://jltmobile.com/sv/?utm_campaign=press_release_se__pd&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=Paid)		 www.eminova.se (https://www.eminova.se)

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.


