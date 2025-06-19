Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025
WKN: A4078B | ISIN: SE0021627353 | Ticker-Symbol: 3MB
Frankfurt
19.06.25 | 08:09
0,157 Euro
-10,80 % -0,019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2025 13:30 Uhr
Goodbye Kansas Group AB: Goodbye Kansas Studios receives large order for game trailer and In-Game content from new international customer

Goodbye Kansas Studios has received a significant order from a new international customer for the production of a game trailer, In-Game content and motion capture for a game project. The customer has confirmed the order and the parties are now finalizing the formal process to sign the contract. The total value of the order amounts to approximately SEK 31 million. The project will commence immediately and run until the first quarter of 2026.

"Our proven ability to deliver outstanding creative solutions has created the prerequisites to win this order for a major project from a new customer. We continue to generate strategically important orders in a highly competitive market, thanks to our strong brand and a track record that is hard to beat," says Stefan Danieli, CEO of Goodbye Kansas Group.

For additional information, please contact:
Stefan Danieli, CEO, Goodbye Kansas Group
E-mail: stefan.danieli@goodbyekansas.com
Direct: +46 701 98 10 49

About Goodbye Kansas Group
Goodbye Kansas Group is a provider of technology-driven visual content, developing visual effects (VFX), animations, game trailers and In-Game solutions. The Group has some of the world's leading entertainment companies as its clients. Goodbye Kansas Group is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Wildeco as Certified Adviser.

www.goodbyekansasgroup.com

This information is information that Goodbye Kansas Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-19 13:30 CEST.

