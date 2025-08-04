Goodbye Kansas Group AB: Goodbye Kansas Studios receives third major order for game cinematics from international customer

Goodbye Kansas Studios has received another large order from an existing international customer for the production of game cinematics for a game project. The total value of the order amounts to approximately SEK 29 million. The project will commence in the third quarter and will run until the second quarter of 2026.

"It is pleasing that we continue to expand our successful collaboration with this strategic customer and continue to build on an existing relationship that is strong. This third project from the same customer in a relatively short time is of course a success for us in several ways. The customer has particularly emphasized three reasons for their decision to broaden our collaboration; our world-class production platform, our outstanding creative solutions, and the trust that we have managed to build," says Stefan Danieli, CEO of Goodbye Kansas Group.

