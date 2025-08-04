Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
WKN: A4078B | ISIN: SE0021627353 | Ticker-Symbol: 3MB
Frankfurt
04.08.25 | 08:17
0,168 Euro
-2,90 % -0,005
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2025 17:45 Uhr
Goodbye Kansas Group AB: Goodbye Kansas Studios receives third major order for game cinematics from international customer

Goodbye Kansas Studios has received another large order from an existing international customer for the production of game cinematics for a game project. The total value of the order amounts to approximately SEK 29 million. The project will commence in the third quarter and will run until the second quarter of 2026.

"It is pleasing that we continue to expand our successful collaboration with this strategic customer and continue to build on an existing relationship that is strong. This third project from the same customer in a relatively short time is of course a success for us in several ways. The customer has particularly emphasized three reasons for their decision to broaden our collaboration; our world-class production platform, our outstanding creative solutions, and the trust that we have managed to build," says Stefan Danieli, CEO of Goodbye Kansas Group.

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Danieli, President and CEO, Goodbye Kansas Group
E-mail: stefan.danieli@goodbyekansas.com
Tel: +46 701 98 10 49

Goodbye Kansas Group
Goodbye Kansas Group is a provider of technology-driven visual content and develops solutions for visual effects (VFX), animation, game trailers and In-Game. The Group has some of the world's leading entertainment companies as customers. Goodbye Kansas Group is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Wildeco as Certified Adviser.

www.goodbyekansasgroup.com

This information is information that Goodbye Kansas Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-04 17:45 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
