

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOX) confirmed its acquisition of Caliente TV, Mexico's premier sports broadcaster, and the appointment of industry veteran Carlos Martinez as Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Latin America.



Martinez will steer Fox's regional sports strategy, integrating Caliente TV into a multi-platform offering that includes a new Pay TV channel, an SVOD service alongside Tubi's AVOD platform, and over 3,000 hours of original sports content.



Fox now controls a broad rights portfolio spanning six Liga MX men's clubs, ten Liga MX women's clubs, CONCACAF Champions Cup, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, France's Ligue 1, Coppa Italia, the UFL, Big Ten Conference, and top motorsports series. The expanded operation in Mexico and Central America is set to employ over 350 people.



FOX closed Thursday's trading at $50.22, up $0.59 or 1.19 percent on the Nasdaq.



