

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has accepted the company's application to expand the use of adjuvanted recombinant respiratory syncytial virus vaccine to include adults aged 18-49 at increased risk of severe RSV disease. If approved, GSK's RSV vaccine would be the first available in Japan for the group.



Arexvy was the first vaccine approved in Japan for adults aged 60 years and older for the prevention of RSV disease, and for those aged 50 years and older at increased risk for severe RSV disease. The company noted that regulatory submissions to expand the indications for the RSV vaccine continue in other geographies including the US and Europe.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News