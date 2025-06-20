Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Inspiration Energy Corp. (CSE: ISP) (WKN: A40GPX) (OTC Pink: ISPNF) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography (AMRT) remote sensing survey over the highest-priority targets at its 100%-owned Rottenstone North Gold Project (the "Property" or "Project") in northern Saskatchewan. The Property spans approximately 4,512 hectares and lies directly adjacent to Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP).

This marks a significant step in Inspiration's strategy to refine and prioritize drill targets ahead of its maiden drilling program. AMRT is a non-invasive imaging system designed to detect and map mineral compositions at the atomic level. The resonance-based tomography offers enhanced subsurface insight and is intended to complement traditional survey and drilling methods by improving exploration precision and reducing surface disturbance.

"This is an important milestone for Inspiration as we move towards preparing our drilling program," stated Charles Desjardins, President of Inspiration. "Our focus now is on generating and refining the highest-priority targets on what we believe is a highly prospective project. Ramp Metals Inc. has had strong success on the ground immediately to the east, and when you look at our map, you can clearly see that their Rush target trends directly into our Property. We're very excited about the coming weeks as all of the foundational work we've done begins to take shape."

Initial AMRT data collection is underway, and the Company expects to release findings in the coming days as part of its commitment to responsible, science-driven mineral exploration.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo. (APEGS #82498), and Independent Advisor to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, developing, and exploring high-potential resource assets. Its mission is to unlock value through strategic exploration and responsible development. The Company's flagship asset, the Rottenstone North Gold Project, is located approximately 115 kilometres north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan, and covers 4,512 hectares. It lies directly adjacent to Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP), in a geologically active region with increasing exploration interest. Inspiration is advancing the Project using a combination of conventional and proprietary technologies, including the AMRT system, to efficiently define drill targets and drive future discovery. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

