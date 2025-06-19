Fox Corporation Acquires Caliente TV in Mexico

FOX Expands its Sports Broadcasting Footprint in Mexico with the Acquisition of a Market Leading Streaming Channel and Sports Rights Catalog

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation ("FOX" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced its acquisition of Caliente TV, a leading sports broadcasting platform in Mexico. Carlos Martinez, a longtime industry executive, has been appointed to the role of Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Latin America, Fox Corporation, responsible for overseeing the overall FOX broadcast strategy in Latin America and the transition of Caliente TV in Mexico and the channel's launch in Central America.

"FOX's investment to acquire Caliente TV reflects our commitment to building a leading sports streaming business in Mexico with massive audience reach, a robust sports rights portfolio and an impressive roster of exclusive sports leagues and talent," said Martinez.

With this acquisition FOX will develop a multi-platform business that will include the launch of a new Pay TV channel and an SVOD Platform that will join the existing AVOD platform Tubi, producing and distributing more than 3,000 hours of original Sports content.

Additionally, FOX will now hold a broad portfolio of premium broadcast rights to deploy across its owned and operated platforms including:

Six Liga MX Men's Clubs - including Club Leon, Club Pachuca, Club Tijuana, Club Queretaro, Club Tigres UANL and Club Juarez

- including Club Leon, Club Pachuca, Club Tijuana, Club Queretaro, Club Tigres UANL and Club Juarez Ten Liga MX Women's Clubs - including Club Guadalajara, Club Leon, Club Pachuca, Club Tijuana, Club Juarez, Club Queretaro, Club Atlas, Club Santos, Club Puebla and Club Mazatlán

- including Club Guadalajara, Club Leon, Club Pachuca, Club Tijuana, Club Juarez, Club Queretaro, Club Atlas, Club Santos, Club Puebla and Club Mazatlán CONCACAF Champions Cup (Copa de Campeones de la CONCACAF) - featuring the top football clubs from North and Central America including Liga MX and MLS

- featuring the top football clubs from North and Central America including Liga MX and MLS Premier League and the FA Cup - featuring England's top football clubs

- featuring England's top football clubs UEFA Champions League - featuring Europe's top football clubs

- featuring Europe's top football clubs Ligue 1 France - including this year's UEFA Club Champion, Paris Saint-Germain

- including this year's UEFA Club Champion, Paris Saint-Germain Coppa Italia - featuring the top Men and Women's clubs from Italian Serie A football in an annual knock-out competition

- featuring the top Men and Women's clubs from Italian Serie A football in an annual knock-out competition The United Football League (UFL) - the exciting American football competition played each Spring

- the exciting American football competition played each Spring Big Ten Conference - the premier college athletics conference in the U.S. featuring American football, basketball and a variety of other athletic events from top U.S. universities

- the premier college athletics conference in the U.S. featuring American football, basketball and a variety of other athletic events from top U.S. universities World Enduro Championship (WEC), NASCAR Mexico Series and Other Motorsports International Rights

With over three decades of broadcast industry experience in Latin America holding executive roles at companies like Turner, Discovery and FOX, Carlos Martinez will oversee the operations and strategy of the new FOX platforms in Mexico and Central America, which are expected to employ over 350 people both directly and indirectly.

