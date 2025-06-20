The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

The Diverse Income Trust plc

19th June 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 18thJune 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

18th June 2025 108.74p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 105.81p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

19thJune 2025