Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company"), a U.S.-focused critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce that its management team will be attending the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials Conference, taking place June 23-26, 2025, at the Red Rock Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fastmarkets conference is recognized as the industry's largest and most influential gathering for the global lithium and battery materials sector, bringing together over 1,300 delegates from 550 companies across 40 countries. The event provides a premier platform for industry leaders to discuss critical issues, innovations, and market trends shaping the future of battery raw materials supply chains.

Canter's Nevada portfolio is well positioned within the key districts within the state, with significant momentum building around Nevada emerging as an important hub for securing domestic supply chain independence for lithium and other critical minerals. Government support continues to increase through the Department of Energy, Department of Defense and EXIM bank, as demonstrated by the significant funding initiatives taking place in the region.

The Company looks forward to advancing its strategic partner and M&A discussions at the Conference, and engaging with peers, investors, and stakeholders to share insights on sustainable exploration, Direct Lithium Extraction developments and the evolving regulatory landscape.

For those attending the conference who would like to schedule a meeting with Canter's management team, please contact info@canterresources.com.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

