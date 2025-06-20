

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.197 billion, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $1.932 billion, or $3.04 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $17.727 billion from $16.466 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.197 Bln. vs. $1.932 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.49 vs. $3.04 last year. -Revenue: $17.727 Bln vs. $16.466 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $17.0 - $17.6 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $12.77 - $12.89



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News