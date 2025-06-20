

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $303.8 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $308.1 million, or $2.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $351.6 million or $2.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $3.271 billion from $2.957 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $303.8 Mln. vs. $308.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.58 vs. $2.57 last year. -Revenue: $3.271 Bln vs. $2.957 Bln last year.



