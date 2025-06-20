Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce that project operator and JV partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") is reporting on the 2025 exploration drill program at the flagship Treaty Creek Project, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia.

2025 Exploration Program

Phase 1 drilling of the 2025 exploration program has commenced and is expected to consist of seven holes totaling approximately 6,000 meters (m) of diamond drilling at the Goldstorm Deposit. The primary objective of the Phase 1 drill program is to expand the recently discovered high-grade gold Supercell-One system (SC-1), which was delineated over an 800 m by 400 m area during 2024. SC-1 is a gold-dominant, quartz-sulphide, breccia-hosted structural corridor open to the northwest, north and east. There is excellent potential to discover further high-grade SC-1 style gold-bearing structures proximal to the Goldstorm Deposit within a 600 m by 400 m area extending from SC-1 to previously identified high-grade intercepts within the 300H and 300N Domains of the Goldstorm Deposit.

Drill results from SC-1 in 2022 to 2024 include the following high-grade gold intercepts:

GS-23-176-W1: 15.00 m @ 15.64 grams/tonne (g/t) AuEQ (14.89 g/t Au , 4.72 g/t Ag, 0.60% Cu)

, 4.72 g/t Ag, 0.60% Cu) GS-22-134: 25.50 m @ 9.96 g/t AuEQ (9.66 g/t Au , 1.23 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu) including 4.50 m @ 20.86 g/t AuEQ (20.61 g/t Au , 1.50 g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu)

, 1.23 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu) GS-23-179: 12.00 m @ 10.07 g/t AuEQ (9.78 g/t Au , 1.35 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu)

, 1.35 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu) GS-24-185: 13.50 m @ 9.60 g/t AuEQ (9.58 g/t Au, 0.44 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu)

Drill results from 300H and 300N Domains in 2021 and 2023 include the following high-grade gold intercepts:

GS-21-113-W1: 13.50 m @ 8.96 g/t AuEQ (8.77 g/t Au , 15.10 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu)

, 15.10 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu) GS-21-113: 24.00 m @ 6.06 g/t AuEQ (5.81 g/t Au , 20.30 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu)

, 20.30 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu) GS-23-178-W1: 12.00 m @ 6.03 g/t AuEQ (5.90 g/t Au, 12.31 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu)

Click the following links to view the corresponding plan view and oblique view.

Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/256212_f099d838b4675870_001full.jpg

Oblique Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/256212_f099d838b4675870_002full.jpg

Phase 2 of the 2025 exploration program will consist of 1,600 m of additional exploration drilling contingent on the success of Phase 1 drilling.

Underground Permitting

The application to permit an underground exploration drill program focused on the high-grade SC-1 is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. Phase 3 of the 2025 exploration program will consist of two orientated-core geotechnical diamond drill holes, totaling approximately 500 m, targeting the portal and ramp entrance area for the underground development. These holes are planned to be drilled at the end of the 2025 exploration program.

Ken Konkin, Senior Vice-President of Exploration for Tudor Gold, comments: "We are focused on increasing the high-grade gold potential of SC-1 with this year's drill program. The planned holes are designed to expand upon the successful intercepts from our recent drill campaigns. The targets are structurally controlled, late-stage, gold-rich breccia systems that complement the four known SC-1 structures: SC-1 A, B, C and D. We look forward to a successful 2025 exploration program in the following months as we begin our quest to develop a multi-million-ounce high-grade gold system peripheral to the gold-copper Goldstorm Deposit."

Quality Assurance and Control

Ken Konkin, P.Geo, Senior Vice-President of Exploration for Tudor Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 million ounces (Moz) of AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (21.66 Moz gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds (Blbs) copper grading 0.18%, 128.73 Moz silver grading 5.48 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ (4.88 Moz gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 Mlb copper grading 0.15%, 28.97 Moz silver grading 6.02 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ.

The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of nested pulses of diorite intrusive stocks and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz AuEQ grading 1.22 g/t AuEQ (9.99 Moz gold grading 0.78 g/t, 2.73 Blbs copper grading 0.31%, 73.47 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.20 g/t AuEQ (1.87 Moz gold grading 0.79 g/t, 475.6 Mlb copper grading 0.29%, 13.4 Moz silver grading 5.63 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.



1 AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185)

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek.

Tudor and American Creek entered into a Binding Letter of Intent on June 6, 2025, and announced on June 9, 2025, pursuant to which Tudor will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of American Creek by way of a Plan of Arrangement. Currently, American Creek holds a 20% carried interest, and Tudor a 60% interest, in the Treaty Creek Project located in northwest British Columbia. On completion of the proposed Transaction, Tudor will hold an 80% interest in the Treaty Creek Project.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Corporation expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Corporation's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Corporation in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulators.

Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

