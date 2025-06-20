Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20
mBank S.A. EUR400mil 4.7784% Tier 2 due 25 Sept 2035
Post Stabilisation Notice
June 20, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
mBank S.A.
EUR400mil 4.7784% Tier 2 Subordinated Notes due 25 September 2035
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme,
dated 13 September 2024
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
mBank S.A.
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
XS3090129332
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 400,000,000
Description:
4.7784% Tier 2 Subordinated Notes due 25 September 2035
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Erste Group Bank AG
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
UBS Europe SE
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.