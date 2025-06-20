Anzeige
Freitag, 20.06.2025
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
Xetra
20.06.25 | 15:01
28,220 Euro
+1,77 % +0,490
PR Newswire
20.06.2025 13:42 Uhr
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

mBank S.A. EUR400mil 4.7784% Tier 2 due 25 Sept 2035

Post Stabilisation Notice

June 20, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

mBank S.A.

EUR400mil 4.7784% Tier 2 Subordinated Notes due 25 September 2035

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme,

dated 13 September 2024

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

mBank S.A.

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

XS3090129332

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 400,000,000

Description:

4.7784% Tier 2 Subordinated Notes due 25 September 2035

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Erste Group Bank AG

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

UBS Europe SE

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2025 PR Newswire
