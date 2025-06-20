The Kroger Co.: Kroger Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Updates Identical Sales without Fuel Guidance for 2025

First Quarter Highlights
- Identical Sales without fuel increased 3.2%*
- Operating Profit of $1,322 million; EPS of $1.29
- Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit of $1,518 million and Adjusted EPS of $1.49
- eCommerce sales increased 15%
CINCINNATI, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today reported its first quarter 2025 results, updated 2025 identical sales without fuel guidance and shared our progress on key priorities.
Comments from Chairman and CEO Ron Sargent
"Kroger delivered solid first quarter results, with strong sales led by pharmacy, eCommerce and fresh. We made good progress in streamlining our priorities, enhancing customer focus, and running great stores to improve the shopping experience.
Our commitment to driving growth in our core business and moving with speed positions us well for the future. We are confident in our ability to build on our momentum, deliver value for customers, invest in associates and generate attractive returns for shareholders."
* Excludes adjustment items
First Quarter Financial Results
1Q25
($ in millions; except EPS)
1Q24
($ in millions; except EPS)
ID Sales(1) (Table 4)
3.2 %
0.5 %
Earnings Per Share
$1.29
$1.29
Adjusted EPS (Table 6)
$1.49
$1.43
Operating Profit
$1,322
$1,294
Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit
$1,518
$1,499
Gross Margin (Table 8)
23.0 %
22.0 %
FIFO Gross Margin Rate(2)
Increased 79 basis points
(including 46 basis points increase from
the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy)
OG&A Rate(1)
Increased 63 basis points
(including 33 basis points increase from
the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy)
(1) Without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable.
(2) Without rent, depreciation and amortization, fuel and adjustment items, if applicable.
Total company sales were $45.1 billion in the first quarter compared to $45.3 billion for the same period last year, which included $917 million from Kroger Specialty Pharmacy sales. Excluding fuel, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy and adjustment items, sales increased 3.7% compared to the same period last year.
Gross margin was 23.0% of sales for the first quarter compared to 22.0% for the same period last year. The improvement in gross margin was primarily attributable to the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy, lower shrink and lower supply chain costs, partially offset by the mix effect from growth in pharmacy sales which have lower margins.
The FIFO gross margin rate, excluding rent, depreciation and amortization, fuel and adjustment items increased 79 basis points compared to the same period last year. The improvement in rate was primarily attributable to the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy, lower shrink and lower supply chain costs, partially offset by the mix effect from growth in pharmacy sales which have lower margins.
The LIFO charge for the quarter was $40 million, compared to a LIFO charge of $41 million for the same period last year.
The Operating, General and Administrative rate, excluding fuel, and adjustment items, increased 63 basis points compared to the same period last year. The increase in rate was primarily attributable to the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy and an accelerated contribution to a multi-employer pension plan, partially offset by improved productivity. Multi-employer pension contributions drove a 29 basis point increase in the quarter.
In the first quarter, Kroger recognized an impairment charge of $100 million related to the planned closing of approximately 60 stores over the next 18 months. As a result of these store closures, Kroger expects a modest financial benefit. Kroger is committed to reinvesting these savings back into the customer experience, and as a result, this will not impact full-year guidance. Kroger will offer roles in other stores to all associates currently employed at affected stores.
Capital Allocation Strategy
Kroger expects to continue to generate strong free cash flow and remains committed to investing in the business to drive long-term sustainable net earnings growth, as well as maintaining its current investment grade debt rating. The Company expects to continue to pay its quarterly dividend and expects this to increase over time, subject to board approval.
During the fourth quarter of Kroger's fiscal 2024, Kroger entered into a $5 billion accelerated share repurchase program (ASR), which is expected to be completed by no later than Kroger's fiscal third quarter 2025. The ASR is being completed under Kroger's $7.5 billion share repurchase authorization. After completion of the ASR program, Kroger expects to resume open market share repurchases under the remaining $2.5 billion authorization. Kroger expects to complete these open market share repurchases by the end of fiscal 2025, which is contemplated in full-year guidance.
Kroger's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 1.69, compared to 1.25 a year ago (Table 5). The company's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range is 2.30 to 2.50. Kroger's strong balance sheet provides ample opportunities for the Company to invest in the business and enhance shareholder value.
Full-Year 2025 Guidance*
Updated
- Identical Sales without fuel of 2.25% - 3.25%
Reaffirmed
- Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit of $4.7 - $4.9 billion
- Adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $4.60 - $4.80
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $2.8 - $3.0 billion **
- Capital expenditures of $3.6 - $3.8 billion
- Adjusted effective tax rate of 23%***
* Without adjusted items, if applicable. Kroger is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures used in 2025 guidance without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain of our adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty. This information is dependent upon future events and may be outside of our control and its unavailability could have a significant impact on 2025 GAAP financial results.
** Adjusted free cash flow excludes planned payments related to the restructuring of multi-employer pension plans, payments related to opioid settlements and merger litigation costs.
*** The adjusted tax rate reflects typical tax adjustments and does not reflect changes to the rate from the completion of income tax audit examinations and changes in tax laws and policies, which cannot be predicted.
Comments from CFO David Kennerley
"Our strong sales results and positive momentum give us confidence to raise our identical sales without fuel guidance, to a new range of 2.25% to 3.25%. While first quarter sales and profitability exceeded our expectations, the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain and as a result other elements of our guidance remain unchanged. We continue to believe that our strategy focusing on fresh, Our Brands and eCommerce will continue to resonate with customers and our resilient model positions us well to navigate the current environment."
About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit.
We are, across our family of companies nearly 410,000 associates who serve over 11 millioncustomers daily through an eCommerce and store experience under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
Kroger's first quarter 2025 ended on May 24, 2025.
Note: Fuel sales have historically had a low gross margin rate and operating expense rate as compared to corresponding rates on non-fuel sales. As a result, Kroger discusses the changes in these rates excluding the effect of fuel.
Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and related disclosure. As noted above, Kroger is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures used in its guidance without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain of our adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty. This information is dependent upon future events and may be outside of our control and its unavailability could have a significant impact on GAAP financial results.
This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" about Kroger's financial position and the future performance of the company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Such statements are indicated by words or phrases such as "achieve," "committed," "confidence," "continue," "deliver," "drive," "expect," "future," "guidance," "model," "opportunities," "outlook," "strategy," "target," "trends," "will," and variations of such words and similar phrases. Various uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include the specific risk factors identified in "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for our last fiscal year and any subsequent filings, as well as the following:
Kroger's ability to achieve sales, earnings, incremental FIFO operating profit, and adjusted free cash flow goals may be affected by: labor negotiations; potential work stoppages; changes in the unemployment rate; pressures in the labor market; changes in government-funded benefit programs; changes in the types and numbers of businesses that compete with Kroger; pricing and promotional activities of existing and new competitors, and the aggressiveness of that competition; Kroger's response to these actions; the state of the economy, including interest rates, the inflationary, disinflationary and/or deflationary trends and such trends in certain commodities, products and/or operating costs; the geopolitical environment including wars and conflicts; unstable political situations and social unrest; changes in tariffs; the effect that fuel costs have on consumer spending; volatility of fuel margins; manufacturing commodity costs; supply constraints; diesel fuel costs related to Kroger's logistics operations; trends in consumer spending; the extent to which Kroger's customers exercise caution in their purchasing in response to economic conditions; the uncertainty of economic growth or recession; stock repurchases; changes in the regulatory environment in which Kroger operates, along with changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies; Kroger's ability to retain pharmacy sales from third party payors; consolidation in the healthcare industry, including pharmacy benefit managers; Kroger's ability to negotiate modifications to multi-employer pension plans; natural disasters or adverse weather conditions; the effect of public health crises or other significant catastrophic events; the potential costs and risks associated with potential cyber-attacks or data security breaches; the success of Kroger's future growth plans; the ability to execute our growth strategy and value creation model, including continued cost savings, growth of our alternative profit businesses, and our ability to better serve our customers and to generate customer loyalty and sustainable growth through our strategic pillars of fresh, our brands, personalization, and seamless; the outcome of litigation matters, including those relating to the terminated transaction with Albertsons; and the risks relating to or arising from our opioid litigation settlements, including the risk of litigation relating to persons, entities, or jurisdictions that do not participate in those settlements. Our ability to achieve these goals may also be affected by our ability to manage the factors identified above. Our ability to execute our financial strategy may be affected by our ability to generate cash flow.
Kroger's adjusted effective tax rate may differ from the expected rate due to changes in tax laws and policies, the status of pending items with various taxing authorities, and the deductibility of certain expenses.
Kroger assumes no obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable law. Please refer to Kroger's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties.
Note: Kroger's quarterly conference call with investors will broadcast live at 10 a.m. (ET) on June 20, 2025 at ir.kroger.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. (ET) on Friday, June 20, 2025.
1st Quarter 2025 Tables Include:
- Consolidated Statements of Operations
- Consolidated Balance Sheets
- Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
- Supplemental Sales Information
- Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA
- Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items
- Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items
- Gross Margin
Table 1.
THE KROGER CO.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
FIRST QUARTER
2025
2024
SALES
$ 45,118
100.0 %
$ 45,269
100.0 %
OPERATING EXPENSES
MERCHANDISE COSTS, INCLUDING ADVERTISING,
WAREHOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION (a),
AND LIFO CHARGE (b)
34,551
76.6
35,124
77.6
OPERATING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (a)
7,923
17.6
7,604
16.8
RENT
271
0.6
269
0.6
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
1,051
2.3
978
2.1
OPERATING PROFIT
1,322
2.9
1,294
2.9
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
NET INTEREST EXPENSE
(199)
(0.5)
(123)
(0.3)
NON-SERVICE COMPONENT OF COMPANY-SPONSORED
PENSION PLAN (EXPENSE) BENEFITS
(1)
-
4
-
(LOSS) GAIN ON INVESTMENTS
(19)
-
16
-
NET EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
1,103
2.4
1,191
2.6
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
235
0.5
235
0.5
NET EARNINGS INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
868
1.9
956
2.1
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
2
-
9
-
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.
$ 866
1.9 %
$ 947
2.1 %
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.
PER BASIC COMMON SHARE
$ 1.30
$ 1.30
AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN
BASIC CALCULATION
660
721
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.
PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE
$ 1.29
$ 1.29
AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN
DILUTED CALCULATION
664
727
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
$ 0.32
$ 0.29
Note:
Certain percentages may not sum due to rounding.
Note:
The Company defines First-In First-Out (FIFO) gross profit as sales minus merchandise costs, including advertising, warehousing and
The Company defines FIFO gross margin as FIFO gross profit divided by sales.
The Company defines FIFO operating profit as operating profit excluding the LIFO charge.
The Company defines FIFO operating margin as FIFO operating profit divided by sales.
The above FIFO financial metrics are important measures used by management to evaluate operational effectiveness. Management
(a)
Merchandise costs ("COGS") and operating, general and administrative expenses ("OG&A") exclude depreciation and amortization
(b)
LIFO charges of $40 and $41 were recorded in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Table 2.
THE KROGER CO.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions)
(unaudited)
May 24,
May 25,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$ 340
$ 345
Temporary cash investments
4,398
2,501
Store deposits in-transit
1,179
1,226
Receivables
2,131
1,968
Inventories
7,020
6,694
Assets held for sale
-
607
Prepaid and other current assets
697
822
Total current assets
15,765
14,163
Property, plant and equipment, net
25,829
25,537
Operating lease assets
6,840
6,695
Intangibles, net
836
864
Goodwill
2,674
2,673
Other assets
1,304
1,647
Total Assets
$ 53,248
$ 51,579
LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt including obligations
under finance leases
$ 807
$ 198
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
668
665
Accounts payable
10,562
10,777
Accrued salaries and wages
1,209
1,208
Liabilities held for sale
-
242
Other current liabilities
3,379
3,288
Total current liabilities
16,625
16,378
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
17,138
12,021
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
6,595
6,412
Deferred income taxes
1,401
1,535
Pension and postretirement benefit obligations
381
386
Other long-term liabilities
2,200
2,434
Total Liabilities
44,340
39,166
Shareowners' equity
8,908
12,413
Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity
$ 53,248
$ 51,579
Total common shares outstanding at end of period
661
722
Total diluted shares year-to-date
664
727
Table 3.
THE KROGER CO.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions)
(unaudited)
YEAR-TO-DATE
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
$ 868
$ 956
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings including noncontrolling
interests to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,051
978
Asset impairment and store closure changes
108
20
Operating lease asset amortization
184
187
LIFO charge
40
41
Share-based employee compensation
38
57
Deferred income taxes
(16)
(64)
Loss (gain) on investments
19
(16)
Other
(37)
(10)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Store deposits in-transit
133
(11)
Receivables
47
(102)
Inventories
(23)
225
Prepaid and other current assets
86
(208)
Accounts payable
288
622
Accrued expenses
(381)
(327)
Income taxes receivable and payable
41
180
Operating lease liabilities
(134)
(137)
Other
(163)
(49)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,149
2,342
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts
(1,044)
(1,304)
Proceeds from sale of assets
12
304
Other
(7)
(14)
Net cash used by investing activities
(1,039)
(1,014)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
(52)
(54)
Dividends paid
(211)
(210)
Proceeds from issuance of capital stock
145
85
Treasury stock purchases
(181)
(103)
Other
(32)
(66)
Net cash used by financing activities
(331)
(348)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND TEMPORARY
CASH INVESTMENTS
779
980
CASH AND TEMPORARY CASH INVESTMENTS:
BEGINNING OF YEAR
3,959
1,883
END OF PERIOD
$ 4,738
$ 2,863
Reconciliation of capital investments:
Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts
$ (1,044)
$ (1,304)
Payments for lease buyouts
11
37
Changes in construction-in-progress payables
(150)
37
Total capital investments, excluding lease buyouts
$ (1,183)
$ (1,230)
Disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for net interest
$ 269
$ 70
Cash paid during the year for income taxes
$ 203
$ 119
Table 4. Supplemental Sales Information
(in millions, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Items identified below should not be considered as alternatives to sales or any other GAAP measure of performance.
IDENTICAL SALES (a)
EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENT ITEMS
FIRST QUARTER (a)
FIRST QUARTER
2025
2024
2025
2024
EXCLUDING FUEL
$ 39,766
$ 38,535
$ 40,027
$ 38,867
EXCLUDING FUEL
3.2 %
0.5 %
3.0 %
0.5 %
(a)
Identical sales, excluding fuel, were adjusted to exclude stores involved in the labor disputes in Colorado. Identical
Table 5. Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and
Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA
(in millions, except for ratio)
(unaudited)
The items identified below should not be considered an alternative to any GAAP measure of performance or access to liquidity. Net
The following table provides a reconciliation of net total debt.
May 24,
May 25,
2025
2024
Change
Current portion of long-term debt including obligations
under finance leases
$ 807
$ 198
$ 609
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
17,138
12,021
5,117
Total debt
17,945
12,219
5,726
Less: Temporary cash investments
4,398
2,501
1,897
Net total debt
$ 13,547
$ 9,718
$ 3,829
The following table provides a reconciliation from net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. to adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the
ROLLING FOUR QUARTERS ENDED
May 24,
May 25,
2025
2024
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. on a 53-week basis in fiscal year 2023
$ 2,584
$ 2,149
LIFO charge
94
55
Depreciation and amortization
3,319
3,146
Net interest expense
526
411
Income tax expense
670
616
Adjustment for loss (gain) on investments
183
(245)
Adjustment for severance charge and related benefits
32
-
Adjustment for impairment of intangible assets
30
-
Adjustment for property losses
25
-
Adjustment for merger-related costs (a)
509
450
Adjustment for merger-related litigation costs
15
-
Adjustment for opioid settlement charges and vendor reserves
(5)
1,413
Adjustment for gain on sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy
(79)
-
Adjustment for labor dispute charges
44
-
Adjustment for store closures
100
-
Adjustment for executive stock compensation for a former executive
(21)
-
53rd week EBITDA adjustment
-
(187)
Other
(11)
(14)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 8,015
$ 7,794
Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio on a 52-week basis
1.69
1.25
(a) Merger-related costs primarily include third-party professional fees and credit facility fees associated with the terminated merger
Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the
The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.
FIRST QUARTER
2025
2024
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.
$ 866
$ 947
Adjustment for loss (gain) on investments (a)(b)
15
(12)
Adjustment for labor dispute charges (a)(c)
33
-
Adjustment for store closures (a)(d)
77
-
Adjustment for executive stock compensation for a former executive (a)(e)
(16)
-
Adjustment for merger-related costs (a)(f)
-
143
Adjustment for merger-related litigation costs (a)(g)
11
-
Adjustment for opioid settlement charges and vendor reserves (a)(h)
17
-
Executive stock compensation for a former executive income tax adjustment
(7)
-
Held for sale income tax adjustment
-
(31)
2025 and 2024 Adjustment Items
130
100
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.
excluding the adjustment items above
$ 996
$ 1,047
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.
per diluted common share
$ 1.29
$ 1.29
Adjustment for loss (gain) on investments (i)
0.02
(0.02)
Adjustment for labor dispute charges (i)
0.05
-
Adjustment for store closures (i)
0.12
-
Adjustment for executive stock compensation for a former executive (i)
(0.03)
-
Adjustment for merger-related costs (i)
-
0.20
Adjustment for merger-related litigation costs (i)
0.02
-
Adjustment for opioid settlement charges and vendor reserves (i)
0.03
-
Executive stock compensation for a former executive income tax adjustment (i)
(0.01)
-
Held for sale income tax adjustment (i)
-
(0.04)
2025 and 2024 Adjustment Items
0.20
0.14
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. per
diluted common share excluding the adjustment items above
$ 1.49
$ 1.43
Average number of common shares used in
diluted calculation
664
727
Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items (continued)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
(a)
The amounts presented represent the after-tax effect of each adjustment.
(b)
The pre-tax adjustments for loss (gain) on investments were $19 and $(16) in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(c)
The pre-tax adjustments to Sales, COGS and OG&A expenses for labor dispute charges was $44.
(d)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for store closures was $100.
(e)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for executive stock compensation for a former executive was $(21).
(f)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for merger-related costs was $175.
(g)
The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for merger-related litigation costs was $15.
(h)
The pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for opioid settlement charges and vendor reserves was $22.
(i)
The amounts presented represent the net earnings (loss) per diluted common share effect of each adjustment.
Note:
2025 First Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the loss on investments, labor dispute charges, store closures, executive stock
2024 First Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the gain on investments, merger-related costs and held for sale income tax.
Table 7. Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items
(in millions)
(unaudited)
The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing
The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.
FIRST QUARTER
2025
2024
Operating profit
$ 1,322
$ 1,294
LIFO charge
40
41
FIFO operating profit
1,362
1,335
Adjustment for merger-related costs (a)
-
175
Adjustment for merger-related litigation costs
15
-
Adjustment for opioid settlement charges and vendor reserves
22
-
Adjustment for labor dispute charges
44
-
Adjustment for store closures
100
-
Adjustment for executive stock compensation for a former executive
(21)
-
Other
(4)
(11)
2025 and 2024 Adjustment items
156
164
Adjusted FIFO operating profit
excluding the adjustment items above
$ 1,518
$ 1,499
(a)
Merger-related costs primarily include third party professional fees and credit facility fees associated with the
Table 8. Gross Margin
(in millions, except percentages)
(unaudited)
In the Consolidated Statements of Operations within Table 1, the Company separately presents rent and depreciation and amortization to evaluate
The following table provides the calculation of gross profit and gross margin in accordance with GAAP.
FIRST QUARTER
2025
2024
Sales
$ 45,118
$ 45,269
Merchandise costs, including advertising, warehousing and transportation and LIFO charge, excluding
rent and depreciation and amortization
34,551
35,124
Rent
18
23
Depreciation and amortization
193
181
Gross profit
$ 10,356
$ 9,941
Gross margin
23.0 %
22.0 %
SOURCE The Kroger Co.