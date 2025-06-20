EHang Holdings Limited: EHang Forges Strategic Partnership with Changchun Jingyue High-Tech Zone to Deploy 41 EH216-S Units for eVTOL Applications in Extreme Cold Regions

GUANGZHOU, China, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) ("EHang" or the "Company"), the world's leading Urban Air Mobility (UAM) technology platform company, announced today that the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the Management Committee of Jingyue High-tech Industrial Development Zone ("Jingyue Hi-tech Zone") in Changchun, Jilin Province. The two parties will jointly develop a provincial-level demonstration zone for low-altitude economic development, integrating industrial development, technological innovation, and real-world application scenarios. The platform company, Jilin Aerospace Industry Development Investment Co., Ltd., agrees to place an order for 41 units of EHang's EH216-S pilotless eVTOLs, according to the Cooperation Agreement. These units will be deployed for low-altitude sightseeing, urban emergency response, and city traffic management operations, supporting Changchun's vision to become a regional leader in low-altitude economic development and to accelerate growth across Jilin Province.

EHang inked a strategic cooperation agreement with Jingyue High-Tech Zone

Changchun is one of the pioneering cities designated for low-altitude airspace management reform in China and has actively promoted this sector in recent years. The "Changchun Action Plan for Promoting High-Quality Development of the Low-Altitude Economy (2024-2026)" sets three strategic goals: ensuring safe flight operations, expanding use case scenarios, and driving industrial growth. The plan aims to create multiple application cases by 2025 and grow the city's low-altitude economy to RMB3 billion by 2026.

Jingyue Hi-tech Zone serves as the core hub in Changchun's spatial framework for developing the low-altitude economy. Recognized as both a National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone and the city's ecological and cultural center, Jingyue features rich tourism resources - including Jingyuetan National Forest Park and Changying Century City, two nationally rated 5A scenic attractions in Jilin Province. These unique advantages make the zone an ideal location for pioneering integrated "low-altitude + tourism" application scenarios.

Leveraging Jingyue Hi-tech Zone's advantageous location and rich cultural and tourism resources, EHang and Jingyue Hi-tech Zone will jointly accelerate the commercial deployment of pilotless eVTOLs in Jilin Province.,develop an eVTOL urban air mobility demonstration zone and pioneer a low-altitude-driven model of urban development, contributing to Changchun's transformation into a modern metropolis powered by low-altitude innovation.

Jingyue High-Tech Zone, currently the pilot region in China selected under the national "Regulatory Sandbox for Low-Altitude Economy" initiative jointly launched by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), has established a comprehensive aerial digital infrastructure spanning Northeast China (the three provinces and one autonomous region). This system integrates airspace management, low-altitude digital coding, satellite communications, and computing power core nodes, providing localized data support for EHang's collaboration with Jingyue to build a provincial-scale low-altitude command and dispatch platform. This initiative will enable efficient management and safe operations of low-altitude aircraft, laying a robust data management foundation for future large-scale, routine urban air mobility (UAM) operations.

Jingyue High-Tech Zone is also developing an "Integrated Aerospace Triad" industrial ecosystem, comprising: a low-altitude smart connectivity test site for extreme cold climates, an aerospace big data industrial park, and an aerospace equipment smart manufacturing hub. EHang will contribute to the planning, design, and construction of the Low-altitude Intelligent Connected Cold-region Testing Site (Jilin Drone Inspection and Testing Center) in Jingyue Hi-tech Zone. Together with local partners, EHang will conduct cold-weather testing and collaborate on the development of airworthiness standards specifically for eVTOL aircraft in cold climates. Jingyue Hi-tech Zone will provide comprehensive support for EHang's eVTOL R&D and testing activities in Jilin Province including favorable policies, funding, and talent incentives. In turn, EHang will assist in cultivating talent in the low-altitude economy sector, supporting the local industrial development and Jingyue's distinctive low-altitude economy model, fostering a high-quality ecosystem for Changchun's low-altitude economy.

Additionally, EHang plans to partner with Jingyue Hi-tech Zone to advance R&D and production of composite materials for low-altitude aircraft and eVTOL components. By leveraging the zone's advanced manufacturing capabilities and collaborating with local industry leaders, EHang aims to produce lightweight, safety-compliant parts tailored to the practical demands of aircrafts.

Hongliang Zhou, Secretary of Jingyue Hi-tech Zone, stated: "Through our in-depth collaboration with EHang and by leveraging its industry-leading technologies, Jingyue Hi-Tech Zone aims to establish a benchmark for low-altitude economic development and drive high-quality regional growth. We are fully committed to supporting EHang's innovations and real-world applications in the low-altitude sector. Leveraging government resources, we will actively facilitate the deployment of the EH216-S pilotless eVTOLs across eight 5A-rated scenic destinations in Jilin Province for aerial sightseeing. This initiative will accelerate the commercialization of low-altitude applications-from passenger tourism to air mobility-bring citizens and visitors a new and transformative flying experience."

Wang Zhao, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, stated: "With two EH216-S operators securing China's first batch of Operating Certificates (OC), EHang's human-carrying eVTOL has officially entered commercial operations. Our collaboration with Jingyue Hi-tech Zone will help advance the integrated development of both the practical application and commercial deployment of eVTOL in cold-climate regions establishing a benchmark for low-altitude economy applications in extreme cold regions. Leveraging Jingyue's advantages-including its natural environment, policy incentives, diverse commercial use scenarios, and robust digital infrastructure, we will carry out ongoing testing to further optimize the aircraft's performance, enhance its adaptability and safety in cold environments, and pioneer a smart low-altitude traffic management ecosystem. Our goal is to promote widespread adoption of eVTOL technology, bringing safe, efficient, intelligent, and environmentally friendly low-altitude economic solutions to more regions worldwide."

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading urban air mobility ("UAM") technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang's EH216-S has obtained the world's first type certificate ("TC"), production certificate ("PC") and standard airworthiness certificate ("AC") for pilotless human-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing ("eVTOL") aircraft by the Civil Aviation Administration of China ("CAAC"). In 2025, EH216-S eVTOL operators have been granted the first batch of Air Operator Certificates ("OC") for civil human-carrying pilotless aerial vehicles by the CAAC. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

