Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JG7L | ISIN: US0900401060 | Ticker-Symbol: 71BA
Tradegate
20.06.25 | 10:02
17,450 Euro
+2,65 % +0,450
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BILIBILI INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILIBILI INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,35017,50014:29
17,40017,55014:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bilibili Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

SHANGHAI, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. ("Bilibili" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions (the "Proposed Resolutions") set out in the notice of the annual general meeting dated April 11, 2025 (the "AGM Notice") has been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai, China today.

After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) Ms. Ni Li, Mr. Yi Xu and Mr. Feng Li are re-elected as directors of the Company; and (ii) the directors are granted a general mandate to issue, allot, and deal with additional Class Z ordinary shares or equivalents and a general mandate to repurchase the Company's own shares on the respective terms and in the respective periods as set out in the AGM Notice.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the "bullet chatting" feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users' viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Bilibili Inc.
Juliet Yang
Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523
E-mail: ir@bilibili.com

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.