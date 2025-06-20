

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) reported earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $866 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $947 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $996 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $45.118 billion from $45.269 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



