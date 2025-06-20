Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Result of AGM

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Energy Solutions plc was held today at 2.00pm at Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that resolutions 1 to 11 proposed at the AGM were passed and that resolutions 12 to 22 were defeated. All resolutions were proposed by way of a poll vote. The results of the poll vote are set out below:

Resolution Ordinary /Special Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Withheld Votes 1. To receive the Annual Financial Report Ordinary 128,382,309 64.67 70,145,991 35.33 198,528,300 0 2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration Ordinary 128,125,217 64.54 70,382,437 35.46 198,507,654 20,646 3. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the Company Ordinary 128,318,058 64.65 70,173,525 35.35 198,491,583 36,717 4. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the Company Ordinary 190,613,322 96.03 7,878,261 3.97 198,491,583 36,717 5. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the Company Ordinary 190,608,587 96.03 7,882,996 3.97 198,491,583 36,717 6. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the Company Ordinary 128,119,482 64.55 70,372,101 35.45 198,491,583 36,717 7. To re-elect Charles Mack as a director of the Company Ordinary 128,135,553 64.55 70,372,101 35.45 198,507,654 20,646 8. To re-elect Thibaut de Gaudemar as a director of the Company Ordinary 128,119,482 64.55 70,372,101 35.45 198,491,583 36,717 9. To re-appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditor Ordinary 128,335,129 64.66 70,145,991 35.34 198,481,120 47,180 10. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees. Ordinary 128,335,129 64.65 70,172,525 35.35 198,507,654 20,646 11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 128,107,027 64.54 70,400,627 35.46 198,507,654 20,646 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Special 128,107,027 64.54 70,400,627 35.46 198,507,654 20,646 13. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares. Special 128,125,217 64.54 70,382,437 35.46 198,507,654 20,646 14. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice. Special 128,319,058 64.64 70,188,596 35.36 198,507,654 20,646 15. To remove Michel Meeus as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 70,499,987 35.51 128,027,640 64.49 198,527,627 673 16. To remove Gilbert Lehmann as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 62,846,836 31.66 135,680,791 68.34 198,527,627 673 17. To remove Charles Mack as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 70,518,177 35.52 128,009,450 64.48 198,527,627 673 18. To remove Thibaut de Gaudemar as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 70,504,722 35.51 128,022,905 64.49 198,527,627 673 19. Not applicable Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 70,457,382 35.49 128,070,245 64.51 198,527,627 673 20. To elect Karim Habra as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 70,436,736 35.48 128,070,245 64.52 198,506,981 21,319 21. To elect Nicole Serruya as a director of the Company Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 70,436,736 35.48 128,070,245 64.52 198,506,981 21,319 22. To elect Jacques Mahaux as a director of the Company. Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution) 70,436,736 35.48 128,070,245 64.52 198,506,981 21,319

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

Ben Harber

Company Secretary

20 June 2025