Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20
Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Energy Solutions plc was held today at 2.00pm at Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ.
The Directors of the Company wish to announce that resolutions 1 to 11 proposed at the AGM were passed and that resolutions 12 to 22 were defeated. All resolutions were proposed by way of a poll vote. The results of the poll vote are set out below:
Resolution
Ordinary /Special
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast
Withheld Votes
1. To receive the Annual Financial Report
Ordinary
128,382,309
64.67
70,145,991
35.33
198,528,300
0
2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration
Ordinary
128,125,217
64.54
70,382,437
35.46
198,507,654
20,646
3. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the Company
Ordinary
128,318,058
64.65
70,173,525
35.35
198,491,583
36,717
4. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the Company
Ordinary
190,613,322
96.03
7,878,261
3.97
198,491,583
36,717
5. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the Company
Ordinary
190,608,587
96.03
7,882,996
3.97
198,491,583
36,717
6. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the Company
Ordinary
128,119,482
64.55
70,372,101
35.45
198,491,583
36,717
7. To re-elect Charles Mack as a director of the Company
Ordinary
128,135,553
64.55
70,372,101
35.45
198,507,654
20,646
8. To re-elect Thibaut de Gaudemar as a director of the Company
Ordinary
128,119,482
64.55
70,372,101
35.45
198,491,583
36,717
9. To re-appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditor
Ordinary
128,335,129
64.66
70,145,991
35.34
198,481,120
47,180
10. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.
Ordinary
128,335,129
64.65
70,172,525
35.35
198,507,654
20,646
11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
Ordinary
128,107,027
64.54
70,400,627
35.46
198,507,654
20,646
12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.
Special
128,107,027
64.54
70,400,627
35.46
198,507,654
20,646
13. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
Special
128,125,217
64.54
70,382,437
35.46
198,507,654
20,646
14. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.
Special
128,319,058
64.64
70,188,596
35.36
198,507,654
20,646
15. To remove Michel Meeus as a director of the Company
Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
70,499,987
35.51
128,027,640
64.49
198,527,627
673
16. To remove Gilbert Lehmann as a director of the Company
Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
62,846,836
31.66
135,680,791
68.34
198,527,627
673
17. To remove Charles Mack as a director of the Company
Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
70,518,177
35.52
128,009,450
64.48
198,527,627
673
18. To remove Thibaut de Gaudemar as a director of the Company
Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
70,504,722
35.51
128,022,905
64.49
198,527,627
673
19. Not applicable
Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
70,457,382
35.49
128,070,245
64.51
198,527,627
673
20. To elect Karim Habra as a director of the Company
Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
70,436,736
35.48
128,070,245
64.52
198,506,981
21,319
21. To elect Nicole Serruya as a director of the Company
Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
70,436,736
35.48
128,070,245
64.52
198,506,981
21,319
22. To elect Jacques Mahaux as a director of the Company.
Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)
70,436,736
35.48
128,070,245
64.52
198,506,981
21,319
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
Ben Harber
Company Secretary
20 June 2025