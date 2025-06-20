Anzeige
WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Frankfurt
20.06.25 | 08:08
0,037 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.06.2025 17:24 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Energy Solutions plc was held today at 2.00pm at Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that resolutions 1 to 11 proposed at the AGM were passed and that resolutions 12 to 22 were defeated. All resolutions were proposed by way of a poll vote. The results of the poll vote are set out below:

Resolution

Ordinary /Special

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Withheld Votes

1. To receive the Annual Financial Report

Ordinary

128,382,309

64.67

70,145,991

35.33

198,528,300

0

2. To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration

Ordinary

128,125,217

64.54

70,382,437

35.46

198,507,654

20,646

3. To re-elect Michel Meeùs as a Director of the Company

Ordinary

128,318,058

64.65

70,173,525

35.35

198,491,583

36,717

4. To re-elect Fady Khallouf as a Director of the Company

Ordinary

190,613,322

96.03

7,878,261

3.97

198,491,583

36,717

5. To re-elect Lillia Jolibois as a Director of the Company

Ordinary

190,608,587

96.03

7,882,996

3.97

198,491,583

36,717

6. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director of the Company

Ordinary

128,119,482

64.55

70,372,101

35.45

198,491,583

36,717

7. To re-elect Charles Mack as a director of the Company

Ordinary

128,135,553

64.55

70,372,101

35.45

198,507,654

20,646

8. To re-elect Thibaut de Gaudemar as a director of the Company

Ordinary

128,119,482

64.55

70,372,101

35.45

198,491,583

36,717

9. To re-appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditor

Ordinary

128,335,129

64.66

70,145,991

35.34

198,481,120

47,180

10. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees.

Ordinary

128,335,129

64.65

70,172,525

35.35

198,507,654

20,646

11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

Ordinary

128,107,027

64.54

70,400,627

35.46

198,507,654

20,646

12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.

Special

128,107,027

64.54

70,400,627

35.46

198,507,654

20,646

13. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.

Special

128,125,217

64.54

70,382,437

35.46

198,507,654

20,646

14. To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice.

Special

128,319,058

64.64

70,188,596

35.36

198,507,654

20,646

15. To remove Michel Meeus as a director of the Company

Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)

70,499,987

35.51

128,027,640

64.49

198,527,627

673

16. To remove Gilbert Lehmann as a director of the Company

Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)

62,846,836

31.66

135,680,791

68.34

198,527,627

673

17. To remove Charles Mack as a director of the Company

Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)

70,518,177

35.52

128,009,450

64.48

198,527,627

673

18. To remove Thibaut de Gaudemar as a director of the Company

Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)

70,504,722

35.51

128,022,905

64.49

198,527,627

673

19. Not applicable

Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)

70,457,382

35.49

128,070,245

64.51

198,527,627

673

20. To elect Karim Habra as a director of the Company

Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)

70,436,736

35.48

128,070,245

64.52

198,506,981

21,319

21. To elect Nicole Serruya as a director of the Company

Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)

70,436,736

35.48

128,070,245

64.52

198,506,981

21,319

22. To elect Jacques Mahaux as a director of the Company.

Ordinary (Requisitioned Resolution)

70,436,736

35.48

128,070,245

64.52

198,506,981

21,319

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

Ben Harber

Company Secretary

20 June 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
