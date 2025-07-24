Cadogan Tate, the global leader in premium storage and specialty moving services, today announced the appointment of Ben Clark as the new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Ben will lead the company through its next phase of strategic transformation, with a clear focus to drive growth, strengthen performance, and serve the long-term interests of all stakeholders including clients, employees and shareholders.

Ben joins Cadogan Tate with extensive experience leading international luxury, art, and consumer businesses. He previously served as Deputy Chairman of Christie's Asia and CEO of global advisory and auction business Gurr Johns, significantly enhancing the company's operational excellence and growth.

"We are excited to appoint Ben as Group CEO," said Beth Pickens, Managing Director and Head of London at TSG Consumer. "His deep market knowledge, proven agility, track record of delivering growth, and strategic acumen uniquely position him to lead Cadogan Tate through its next phase of innovation and global expansion."

Ben's leadership aligns with Cadogan Tate's expertise in service-led solutions, emphasising premium client experiences, digital innovation, and sustainable growth.

"It's a privilege to join a business that clearly places such high value on culture and client-centricity," said Ben Clark. "I'm committed to building on that foundation and fostering a collaborative, innovative environment and ensuring we deliver an exceptional experience for every client, every time, around the world."

Cadogan Tate, backed by TSG Consumer since 2022, a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the consumer sector, continues to expand its footprint across the United States and in key international markets. Cadogan Tate provides unparalleled services to a variety of specialist end markets, where the interests of their discerning global clients are "handled with care."

About Cadogan Tate

Founded in 1977, Cadogan Tate delivers bespoke logistics solutions for fine art, interior design, and high-value assets. Operating across London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Aspen, Dallas, and Austin, the company serves collectors, interior designers, galleries, and museums worldwide.

Learn more at www.cadogantate.com

About TSG Consumer

Founded in 1986 and focused exclusively on the consumer sector, TSG Consumer Partners, LP is a leading specialist private equity firm with approximately $13 billion in assets under management. TSG Consumer invests in exceptional leaders and transformational brands, supporting their growth and ability to adapt to the ever-evolving needs of today's consumers. Representative past and current partner companies include Canyon Bicycles, Chemical Guys, Dutch Bros Coffee, EoS Fitness, IT Cosmetics, Mavis Tire, Planet Fitness, Revolve, Summer Fridays, Think!, and Yard House. TSG Consumer has investment offices in San Francisco, New York, and London. For more information, please visit tsgconsumer.com.

Contacts:

Cadogan Tate Media Contact

press@cadogantate.com



TSG Consumer Media Contact

Prosek Partners for TSG Consumer

pro-tsg-consumer@prosek.com