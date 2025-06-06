Anzeige
Freitag, 06.06.2025
WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938
06.06.2025
Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Change of Registered Office

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc (the "Company")

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc announces that the Registered Office Address of the Company has been changed to c/o Arch Law, Floor 2, 8 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ.

-ENDS-

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. In 2025, Cadogan will start operating in electricity production and will launch the studies for the exploration phase of its gas project in Italy. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366


© 2025 PR Newswire
