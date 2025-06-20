The "Switzerland Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Swiss construction industry to grow in real terms by 1.8% in 2025, supported by investments in affordable housing due to reduced interest rates, coupled with the development of renewable energy and transport infrastructure.

According to Eurostat, the Swiss construction industry's value-add rose by 2.1% year-on-year (YoY) in Q4 2024, preceded by YoY growth of 2.3% in Q3 and 0.9% in Q2 2024. The Swiss government projects that by 2040, the country will encounter a significant housing deficit and will need to construct over 500,000 new affordable housing units to satisfy the rising demand by 2040.

Furthermore, as of 2024, Switzerland's photovoltaic capacity stands at 9.2GW and is expected to expend to 15.2GW by 2026, indicating substantial growth in its transition towards renewable energy. Although the Swiss construction industry is projected to grow, it is anticipated to encounter short-term challenges due to the government's proposed budget cuts, the termination of several major infrastructure projects and the impact of trade tariffs imposed by the US.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth of 1.6% between 2026 and 2029, supported by government investments in transport infrastructure, housing, and energy projects. Between 2025 and 2028, the Swiss Federal Council is planning to invest CHF16.4 billion ($19 billion) in railway infrastructure. Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), a Swiss railway company is planning to construct a new rail tunnel named 'Unbundling Wankdorf South Ostermundigen' in Bern.

The project involves the construction of a 440m tunnel between Bern Wankdorf and Ostermundigen, and the construction of a new track and a new railway technology building in Ostermundigen. The cost of the project is approximately CHF707 million ($832.2 million), and the construction is planned to commence in mid-2026.

