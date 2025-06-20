Anzeige
Freitag, 20.06.2025
Glacier Media Inc: Glacier Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX:GVC) ("Glacier" or the "Company") reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on June 19, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following five nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
Sam Grippo77,972,35595.58%3,602,1584.42%
Mark Melville81,508,98099.92%65,5330.08%
Bruce W. Aunger81,508,87499.92%65,6390.08%
Geoffrey L. Scott81,508,88899.92%65,6250.08%
Hugh McKinnon81,508,97699.92%65,5370.08%

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the advisory resolution of the Company's approach to executive compensation with 99.92% of shareholders voting in favour and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

About the Company

Glacier Media Inc. is a broad portfolio of business information and consumer digital businesses. Serving a diverse array of industries and users, the businesses are typically leaders in their respective industry and/or geographic markets.


