Freitag, 20.06.2025

WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ1
Tradegate
19.06.25 | 18:04
0,414 Euro
-0,62 % -0,003
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2025 18:06 Uhr
97 Leser
Groupe Casino: Information regarding buy-out of minority shareholders of Cnova N.V. - Implementation of squeeze-out

Information regarding buy-out of minority shareholders

of Cnova N.V. - Implementation of squeeze-out

Paris, France / Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 20 June 2025

Reference is made to Casino's press release regarding the Mandatory Buy-Out of the Cnova shares, (i) dated 17 October 2024, (ii) dated 12 February 2025, (iii) dated 31 March 2025 and (iv) dated 16 June 2025.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (Euronext Paris: CO; ISIN: FR001400OKR3) ("Casino") hereby announces the following: Casino has completed the consignment of the funds corresponding to the balance of Cnova shares not voluntarily transferred to Casino (i.e. 504,252 Cnova shares in total) to the Dutch consignment fund (the "Consignment Fund") for a total amount of 48,307.34 € (based on a price (including statutory interest) equal to 0.0958 € per share) and, as a result, these Cnova shares have now been transferred to Casino.

The Cnova shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris as of 24 June 2025.

As a reminder, an English informal translation of the form through which former Cnova shareholders can claim the buy-out price from the Consignment Fund will be available at the following address: https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Form-consignment-fund-ENG.pdf.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group -Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78


