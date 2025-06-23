Arise AB: Arise informs on mandatory offer from the CA Group

On 3 June 2025, Arise AB's ("Arise") main owner Claesson & Anderzén Aktiebolag, through CA Plusinvest AB (together "CA Group") announced that CA Group, through a share acquisition, has exceeded the threshold for a mandatory offer in accordance with the Swedish Takeover Act and today on 23 June 2025, CA Group made a mandatory offer of SEK 34.35 per share to the shareholders of Arise (the "Offer"). The acceptance period for the Offer is estimated to commence on or about 25 June 2025 and expire on or about 1 August 2025. For further information, please refer to CA Group's press release, https://www.caplusinvest-bud.se/.

The Board of Directors of Arise has, within the Board of Directors, appointed an independent bid committee, which will handle matters relating to the Offer. The independent bid committee consists of Joachim Gahm (chairman), Mikael Schoultz, P-G Persson and Mia Bodin. The Board member Erik Rune is considered to have a conflict of interest, as he is Managing Director in Claesson & Anderzén AB and deputy board member in CA Plusinvest AB, and has therefore not participated in, and will not participate in, the Board of Directors' handling of matters relating to the Offer. The Board member Johan Damne was until November 2024 Managing Director of Claesson & Anderzén AB, and due to this previous close relationship, Johan Damne has not participated in, and will not participate in, the Board of Directors of Arise's handling of matters relating to the Offer.

The independent bid committee will evaluate the Offer and a statement on the independent bid committee's opinion regarding the Offer is intended to be submitted well in advance of the expiration of the acceptance period for the Offer, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Halmstad 23 June 2025

ARISE AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Per-Erik Eriksson, CEO Arise AB, +46 702 409 902

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.30 CEST on 23 June 2025.

About Arise

Arise is a leading independent company that realises new green energy. The company develops, builds, sells and manages renewable electricity production. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Arise AB (publ), Linjegatan 7, SE-302 50 Halmstad, Sweden, telephone 46 (0)10 450 71 00, corporate id.no. 556274-6726. E-mail info@arise.se, www.arise.se