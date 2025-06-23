Anzeige
Montag, 23.06.2025
WKN: A14TK6 | ISIN: SE0006425815 | Ticker-Symbol: 27W
Tradegate
23.06.25 | 11:16
2,150 Euro
-0,46 % -0,010
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POWERCELL SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POWERCELL SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1122,14411:37
2,1062,15211:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2025 08:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PowerCell Sweden AB: PowerCell's Marine System 225 receives Type Approval from Lloyd's Register

PowerCell Group, proudly announces that its Marine System 225 has received Type Approval from Lloyd's Register, marking a significant milestone in maritime clean energy innovation. This certification is a key achievement for PowerCell as it affirms the compliance of the Marine System 225 with the rigorous safety, design, and performance standards set forth by one of the most reputable classification societies in the world.

Reliable zero-emission power for the sea
The Marine System 225 is part of PowerCell's scalable portfolio of fuel cell-based power solutions engineered specifically for demanding marine environments. Designed to provide 225 kW of clean and vibration-free power, the system is modular, compact, and easily integrated into both retrofitted and newly built vessels. Backed by decades of R&D and proven performance, the system enables shipowners and operators to meet or exceed IMO decarbonisation goals, comply with the EU Fit for 55 initiative, and gain a competitive edge as regulations tighten.

Accelerating Hydrogen Adoption in Maritime
With type approval from Lloyd's Register, the Marine System 225 paves the way for commercial projects and pilot integrations on ferries, workboats, patrol vessels, and offshore support ships.

"This type approval is not just a technical validation; it's a strong signal to the maritime industry that hydrogen fuel cell systems are viable, safe, and ready for deployment at sea. We are proud to support the maritime sector in its transition towards zero-emission propulsion. Type approval is a key enabler to support and simplify the design, construction and deployment of marine vessels," says Lisa Kylhammar, SVP Engineering, PowerCell Group.

PowerCell will be showcasing the Marine System 225 along with other innovations from their maritime portfolio at Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo, Amsterdam, 24-26th of June 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Richard Berkling
CEO
Phone: +46 31 720 36 20
Email: richard.berkling@powercellgroup.com

Anders Düring
CFO
Phone: +46 31 720 36 20
Email: anders.during@powercellgroup.com

About PowerCell
PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.

We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To read more about our products and services, visit powercellgroup.com.

Image Attachments
Marine System 225

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
