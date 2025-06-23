PowerCell Sweden AB: PowerCell's Marine System 225 receives Type Approval from Lloyd's Register

PowerCell Group, proudly announces that its Marine System 225 has received Type Approval from Lloyd's Register, marking a significant milestone in maritime clean energy innovation. This certification is a key achievement for PowerCell as it affirms the compliance of the Marine System 225 with the rigorous safety, design, and performance standards set forth by one of the most reputable classification societies in the world.

Reliable zero-emission power for the sea

The Marine System 225 is part of PowerCell's scalable portfolio of fuel cell-based power solutions engineered specifically for demanding marine environments. Designed to provide 225 kW of clean and vibration-free power, the system is modular, compact, and easily integrated into both retrofitted and newly built vessels. Backed by decades of R&D and proven performance, the system enables shipowners and operators to meet or exceed IMO decarbonisation goals, comply with the EU Fit for 55 initiative, and gain a competitive edge as regulations tighten.

Accelerating Hydrogen Adoption in Maritime

With type approval from Lloyd's Register, the Marine System 225 paves the way for commercial projects and pilot integrations on ferries, workboats, patrol vessels, and offshore support ships.

"This type approval is not just a technical validation; it's a strong signal to the maritime industry that hydrogen fuel cell systems are viable, safe, and ready for deployment at sea. We are proud to support the maritime sector in its transition towards zero-emission propulsion. Type approval is a key enabler to support and simplify the design, construction and deployment of marine vessels," says Lisa Kylhammar, SVP Engineering, PowerCell Group.

PowerCell will be showcasing the Marine System 225 along with other innovations from their maritime portfolio at Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo, Amsterdam, 24-26th of June 2025.

