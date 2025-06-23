Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered cyber and third-party risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a Private Beta Program for the Company's next-generation agentic AI platform. This milestone marks a major step forward in the commercialization of a system purpose-built to help enterprises identify and prioritize cyber and vendor risks before they materialize.

At the core of the platform is a groundbreaking agentic AI system that enables enterprise security and risk teams to move beyond static risk scores and toward intelligent, proactive threat anticipation. Wisr AI's agentic AI continuously ingests and interprets global signals-including breach disclosures, dark web intelligence, and organizational data-and dynamically evaluates vendor exposure across supply chains. The system's autonomous agents assess contextual factors such as exploitability, industry risk profiles, and business criticality to deliver timely and actionable risk prioritization.

Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI, commented:

"This launch represents a significant evolution in enterprise risk management. Our agentic AI system doesn't just report on known threats-it actively reasons about what's likely to happen next, helping organizations get ahead of risk. The Private Beta is a chance for select partners to shape and test the future of predictive cybersecurity."

The Private Beta Program provides early access to platform capabilities for select enterprise participants across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and public infrastructure. Key features include:

Agentic Risk Intelligence - Autonomous AI agents that analyze global threat signals and continuously reprioritize vendor risk

Real-Time Signal Ingestion - Integration of global breach events, threat intelligence, and firmographic data from multiple sources

Predictive Vendor Risk Modelling - Risk scoring that evolves with new data and contextual insight across the vendor ecosystem

Integration APIs - Seamless API-based access to risk scores and supporting intelligence for use in GRC, procurement, or IT risk platforms

Wisr AI will use feedback from the Private Beta to refine the platform's models, improve user experience, and prepare for its general availability launch later this year. To apply for the Private Beta, please visit our website: https://wisr.ai/wisr-private-beta/.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

