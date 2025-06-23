

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) Monday said that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, related to its previously announced tender offer to acquire Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has been expired.



Expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act is one of the conditions required for the consummation of the agreement.



As per the tender offer, Regulus will receive $7 per share, and one contingent value right per Share, representing the right to receive one contingent payment of $7 in cash.



