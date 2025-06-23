Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YCXM | ISIN: US7561581015 | Ticker-Symbol: 074
Tradegate
23.06.25 | 10:00
29,950 Euro
-0,94 % -0,285
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REAVES UTILITY INCOME FUND Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REAVES UTILITY INCOME FUND 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,95030,55514:02
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2025 13:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reaves Utility Income Fund Increases its Monthly Distribution 5.26% to $0.20 Per Share

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE American:UTG) is pleased to announce today a 5.26% increase in its annual distribution to $2.40, to be paid monthly at the rate of $0.20 per common share. This is the thirteenth increase of the distribution since the Fund's inception in February 2004. The increased dividend rate represents an annualized distribution rate of 6.92% based on the current market price. As of June 18, 2025, the Fund's market price was $34.66 per share and its net asset value was $35.13 per share.

Tim Porter, the Fund's co-portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer of Reaves Asset Management, the Fund's investment adviser, commented, "We are pleased to raise the Fund's distribution rate and remain confident that our portfolio of utility and infrastructure companies will continue to support the Fund's monthly distribution to shareholders."

The Fund has formally implemented the 19b-1 exemption received from the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2009. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of these distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after the Fund's year end.

Not less than eighty percent of the Fund's assets will continue to be invested in the securities of domestic and foreign companies involved to a significant extent in providing products, services, or equipment for (i) the generation or distribution of electricity, gas or water, (ii) telecommunications activities or (iii) infrastructure operations, such as airports, toll roads and municipal services ("Utilities" or the "Utility Industry"). As a policy, the Fund continues to strive to provide a high level of after-tax income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged distributions and capital appreciation.

The following dates apply to the upcoming distributions that have been declared:

Ex-Date: July 18, 2025
Record Date: July 18, 2025
Payable Date: July 31, 2025

Ex-Date: August 18, 2025
Record Date: August 18, 2025
Payable Date: August 29, 2025

Ex-Date: September 17, 2025
Record Date: September 17, 2025
Payable Date: September 30, 2025

Reaves Utility Income Fund
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged distributions and capital appreciation. There were approximately $3.87 billion of total assets under management and 89.52 million common shares outstanding as of June 18, 2025.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.utilityincomefund.com or call 1-800-644-5571. Read them carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that distributions will be paid or that the rate will remain the same.
Paralel Distributors LLC, FINRA Member Firm.

SOURCE: Reaves Utility Income Fund



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/closed-end-funds-and-trusts/reaves-utility-income-fund-increases-its-monthly-distribution-5.26-to-0-1041402

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.