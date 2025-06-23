

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales S.A. (THLEF.PK), a French aerospace, defense cybersecurity and digital solutions company, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement or MoA with Qatar Airways to support its strategic fleet growth plan.



The deal sets the course for future inflight entertainment or IFE innovations to support Qatar Airways' digital transformation journey. The MoA also covers the opportunities for development of an IFE service and maintenance center based in Doha, Qatar.



The local Thales facility would provide rapid access to services such as repair, spare distribution, technical assistance and turnkey maintenance for the full range of Thales IFE products on Qatar's growing new fleet.



In alignment with Qatar Vision 2030, the partnership is expected to help drive innovations and contribute to the growth of the local aerospace and Maintenance, Repair and Operations or MRO ecosystem.



Thales said it has been Qatar Airways' trusted IFE provider over the years for several aircraft platforms, including their Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, and Airbus A350 and A380 aircraft.



The company said it recently expanded the partnership to include Qatar Airways' new A321 NX fleet, which will be equipped with Thales' FlytEDGE cloud-native IFE solution.



Qatar Airways, which was voted the 'World's Best Airline' by Skytrax in 2025, last month announced its growth plan.



Qatar Airways Chief MRO Officer, Eng. Ali Al Saadi said, 'As we strive to maintain the highest standards in aviation technology and operational excellence, it is imperative that we remain at the forefront of innovation. Our partnership with Thales reinforces this ambition and supports our ongoing commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions.'



In Paris, Thales shares were trading at 244.50 euros, down 1.96%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News