

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) announced Monday that John Ghingo will be promoted to the role of president, becoming the 11th person to hold the position in the company's nearly 135-year history.



In his role as president, Ghingo will directly oversee the company's Retail, Foodservice and International business segments. He will also lead the company's global operations, supply chain, research and development, and corporate strategy functions.



In his current role as executive vice president for Retail, Ghingo leads the company's largest business unit and oversees its portfolio of iconic consumer brands. He has served 15 years in various leadership roles at Mondelez International, as well as previously serving as president of Applegate Farms, LLC, a Hormel Foods subsidiary, from 2018 through 2022.



After his tenure at Applegate, Ghingo served as the chief executive officer of a better-for-you snacking company owned by private equity firm Kainos Capital. Prior to Applegate, Ghingo served as the president of plant-based foods and beverages at The WhiteWave Foods Co.



Jeffrey Ettinger, current member of the Hormel Foods board, will return to the company for a defined period of 15 months as interim chief executive officer. Ettinger and Ghingo will assume their leadership roles on July 14, 2025. On that day, Ghingo will also join the Hormel Foods board of directors.



Ettinger had a nearly three-decade long career with the company, including serving as its 9th president and then being elevated to serve as its chief executive officer.



Ettinger, a member of the Hormel Foods board of directors, is currently chairman of the board for The Hormel Foundation, one of Minnesota's largest community foundations and grant makers. Upon his transition to interim chief executive officer of Hormel Foods, he will step down as chairman of The Hormel Foundation and continue serving as a board member.



Ettinger previously served as the interim president of the University of Minnesota from 2023 to 2024. Prior to that, he was president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods from 2005 to 2016. He became the company's chief executive officer after serving in roles including corporate attorney, treasurer, and president of Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc. l Foods CEO search committee will now be dissolved, with the board planning to install the permanent chief executive officer in October 2026.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News