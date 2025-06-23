Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year

-- Record annual revenue of $145.8 million, up 24.4 percent from prior year --

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Highlights

Gross profit increases to $5.2 million from $1.5 million a year ago.

Gross margin increases to 17.9 percent from 7.0 percent a year ago.

Revenue rises 35.6 percent to $29.3 million, despite approximately $3-4 million of shipments deferred to first quarter of fiscal 2026, due to delays at Haifa port.

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025.

"We are experiencing growing demand from our existing customers and a notable increase in new inquiries from brands and large apparel manufacturers seeking strategic collaboration," said Sam Choi, Jerash's chairman and chief executive officer. "As recently announced, Jerash secured a major initial order for one of the largest U.S.-based multinational and omnichannel retail corporations through a strategic collaboration with Hansoll Textile, a leading South Korea-based global apparel group.

"While this is an exciting time for Jerash on the business front, revenue continues to be impacted by logistics challenges at Israel's Haifa port, stemming from ongoing geopolitical turmoil in the region. In view of the recent bombing of the Haifa port, we are seeking alternate shipping routes through the Aqaba port in Jordan, which may delay shipments in the second half of June. Nevertheless, our business remain solid and on a growth trajectory. As we enter fiscal 2026, we are focused on improving operations and maintaining the positive momentum.

"On a positive note, the expansion of our existing manufacturing facilities has been completed, and we are in the process of bringing in additional foreign workers. A 15 percent increase in production capacity is expected to begin contributing to the Company's performance in the second fiscal quarter of 2026. At the present, our factories are fully booked through the end of December 2025," Choi added.

Outlook

Revenue for the fiscal 2026 first quarter is expected to be approximately $38-$40 million, pending outbound shipping port conditions.

Gross margin goal for fiscal 2026 first quarter is expected to be approximately 15-16 percent.

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results

Fiscal 2025 fourth quarter revenue rose by 35.6 percent to $29.3 million from $21.6 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to increases in shipments to Jerash's major customers in the U.S.

Gross profit advanced by nearly 250 percent to $5.2 million for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, from $1.5 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin for fiscal 2025 fourth quarter increased to 17.9 percent, from 7.0 percent in the same period last year, primarily reflecting higher production and shipment volume, which lowered unit cost of production and generated higher margin through economy of scale.

Operating expenses increased by $284,000 to $4.8 million in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, compared with $4.5 million in the same quarter last year. This included a 4.7 percent increase in selling, general and administrative expenses due to higher sales and $83,000 increase in stock-based compensation.

Operating income was $434,000 for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, versus an operating loss of $3.0 million a year ago.

Total other expenses in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter were $254,000, compared with $134,000 for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to higher interest expenses from supply chain financing programs provided and short-term debt as a result of higher sales.

Net loss was reduced to $144,000, or $0.01 per share, for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, from a net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.25 per share, in the same period last year.

Comprehensive loss attributable to Jerash's common stockholders totaled $49,000 in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, compared with comprehensive loss of $3.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Fiscal 2025 Full Year Results

Revenue for the full 2025 fiscal year increased by 24.4 percent to a record high $145.8 million, from $117.2 million in fiscal 2024.

Gross profit for fiscal 2025 rose to $22.3 million, compared with $16.9 million in the prior fiscal year. Gross margin for fiscal 2025 improved to 15.3 percent from 14.4 percent in fiscal 2024.

Operating expenses in fiscal 2025 were $20.9 million, including stock-based compensation of $1.8 million, compared with $17.6 million in the prior fiscal year with stock-based compensation of $1.0 million. Operating income for fiscal 2025 improved to $1.4 million, from an operating loss of $665,000 in fiscal 2024.

Net loss for fiscal 2025 was reduced to $840,000, or $0.07 per share, from a net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.16 per share, last fiscal year.

Comprehensive loss attributable to Jerash's common stockholders was $869,000 in fiscal 2025, compared with comprehensive loss of $2.4 million in fiscal 2024.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Dividends

Cash and restricted cash totaled $15.1 million, and net working capital was $34.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

On May 20, 2025, the board of directors of Jerash approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend was paid on June 6, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 30, 2025.

Conference Call

Jerash Holdings will host an investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year results today, June 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)

Conference ID: 944776

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, Jerash's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, and expansion of the customer base among high-profile global brands, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Judy Lin or Roger Pondel

310-279-5980; jlin@pondel.com

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, For the Fiscal Years Ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue, net $ 29,251,426 $ 21,574,454 $ 145,812,006 $ 117,187,340 Cost of goods sold 24,012,525 20,073,952 123,492,561 100,284,991 Gross Profit 5,238,901 1,500,502 22,319,445 16,902,349 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,464,351 4,262,721 19,114,456 16,581,256 Stock-based compensation expenses 341,035 258,350 1,758,146 986,048 Total Operating Expenses 4,805,386 4,521,071 20,872,602 17,567,304 Income (loss) from Operations 433,515 (3,020,569 ) 1,446,843 (664,955 ) Other (Expense) Income: Interest expenses (371,469 ) (220,440 ) (1,719,760 ) (1,203,596 ) Other income, net 117,667 86,493 424,108 499,120 Total other expense, net (253,802 ) (133,947 ) (1,295,652 ) (704,476 ) Net profit (loss) before provision for income taxes 179,713 (3,154,516 ) 151,191 (1,369,431 ) Income tax expenses (income) 323,808 (16,361 ) 991,120 672,495 Net loss (144,095 ) (3,138,155 ) (839,929 ) (2,041,926 ) Net (gain) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (8,540 ) 49,397 (8,440 ) 36,024 Net loss attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc's Common Stockholders $ (152,635 ) $ (3,088,758 ) $ (848,369 ) $ (2,005,902 ) Net loss $ (144,095 ) $ (3,138,155 ) $ (839,929 ) $ (2,041,926 ) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss): Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 103,670 (313,761 ) (20,803 ) (369,090 ) Total Comprehensive Loss (40,425 ) (3,451,916 ) (860,732 ) (2,411,016 ) Comprehensive (gain) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (8,540 ) 49,397 (8,440 ) 36,024 Comprehensive Loss Income Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders $ (48,965 ) $ (3,402,519 ) $ (869,172 ) $ (2,374,992 ) Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 12,433,363 12,294,840 12,329,021 12,294,840 Diluted 12,433,363 12,294,840 12,329,021 12,294,840 Dividend per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 13,346,791 $ 12,428,369 Accounts receivable, net 3,076,074 5,417,513 Inventories 27,704,829 27,241,573 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,648,321 2,746,068 Advances to suppliers, net 6,644,194 3,086,137 Total Current Assets 54,420,209 50,919,660 Restricted cash - non-current 1,717,248 1,608,498 Long-term deposits 464,934 802,306 Deferred tax assets, net - 158,329 Property, plant, and equipment, net 25,023,681 24,998,096 Goodwill 499,282 499,282 Operating lease right of use assets 850,172 1,259,395 Total Assets $ 82,975,526 $ 80,245,566 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Credit facilities $ 4,512,462 $ - Accounts payable 6,507,308 6,340,237 Accrued expenses 4,342,436 4,175,843 Income tax payable - current 1,305,386 1,647,199 Uncertain tax provision 175,290 - Other payables 2,149,185 2,234,870 Deferred revenue 487,004 10,200 Operating lease liabilities - current 339,699 370,802 Total Current Liabilities 19,818,770 14,779,151 Deferred tax liabilities, net 120 - Operating lease liabilities - non-current 287,527 618,302 Income tax payable - non-current - 417,450 Total Liabilities 20,106,417 15,814,903 Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 12,939,418 and 12,534,318 shares issued; 12,699,940 and 12,294,840 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 12,939 12,534 Additional paid-in capital 25,674,835 23,917,094 Treasury stock, 239,478 shares (1,169,046 ) (1,169,046 ) Statutory reserve 413,821 413,821 Retained earnings 38,396,901 41,704,238 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (513,122 ) (492,319 ) Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Stockholders' Equity 62,816,328 64,386,322 Noncontrolling interest 52,781 44,341 Total Equity 62,869,109 64,430,663 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 82,975,526 $ 80,245,566

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Fiscal Years Ended March 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (839,929 ) $ (2,041,926 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,681,709 2,539,736 Stock-based compensation expenses 1,758,146 986,048 Credit loss recovery, net (17,054 ) (187,762 ) Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 591,961 759,764 Uncertain tax provision 175,290 - Changes in operating assets: Accounts receivable 2,358,493 (2,989,214 ) Bills receivable - 87,573 Inventories (463,257 ) 5,415,260 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (902,253 ) 187,140 Advance to suppliers (3,558,057 ) (1,553,046 ) Deferred tax assets 158,329 (4,456 ) Changes in operating liabilities: Accounts payable 167,071 557,667 Accrued expenses 166,593 1,245,310 Other payables (85,685 ) 757,627 Deferred revenue 476,804 (918,193 ) Operating lease liabilities (544,616 ) (824,043 ) Income tax payable (759,037 ) (1,532,944 ) Deferred tax liabilities 120 - Net cash provided by operating activities 1,364,628 2,484,541 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (951,112 ) (1,241,226 ) Payments for construction of properties (1,089,484 ) (3,600,948 ) Payment for long-term deposits (329,326 ) (300,762 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,369,922 ) (5,142,936 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividend payments (2,458,968 ) (2,458,968 ) Investment of noncontrolling interest - 31,365 Repayment from short-term loan (14,103,935 ) (7,545,829 ) Proceeds from short-term loan 18,616,397 7,545,829 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,053,494 (2,427,603 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH (21,028 ) (288,738 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH 1,027,172 (5,374,736 ) CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 14,036,867 19,411,603 CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE YEAR $ 15,064,039 $ 14,036,867 CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE YEAR $ 15,064,039 $ 14,036,867 LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH 1,717,248 1,608,498 CASH, END OF THE YEAR $ 13,346,791 $ 12,428,369 Supplemental disclosure information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,719,760 $ 1,203,596 Income tax paid $ 1,398,684 $ 2,253,410 Non-cash investing and financing activities Equipment obtained by utilizing long-term deposit $ 667,567 $ 354,917 Operating lease right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 186,726 $ 1,058,820

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

