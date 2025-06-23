Commercial Metals Company Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Third quarter net earnings of $83.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share; adjusted earnings of $84.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share

Consolidated core EBITDA of $204.1 million in the third quarter; core EBITDA margin of 10.1%

North American steel product metal margins inflected upward during the third quarter, exiting at a rate above the average for the period

Emerging Businesses Group profitability improved sequentially and year-over-year with adjusted EBITDA margin increasing to 20.7%

Europe Steel Group exceeded breakeven on better market fundamentals and solid cost performance; emerging green shoots point to more improvement ahead

Transform, Advance, Grow ("TAG") program exceeding targeted EBITDA benefits; executing on initiatives with annual run-rate expected to exceed $100 million

IRVING, Texas, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2025.

Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We achieved sequential improvement in our financial performance driven by better market conditions across each of our segments, including a meaningful tailwind from the upward inflection of steel product metal margins within the North America Steel Group and solid demand for the proprietary value added products offered by our Emerging Businesses Group. Activity within domestic construction markets remained resilient as shown by our healthy shipment levels, robust bid volumes on new work in the pipeline, and stable downstream backlog. These factors, and our significant exposure to the large and growing U.S. public infrastructure market, give us confidence that CMC should perform well through the balance of our fiscal year."

Mr. Matt added, "Our TAG program, which represents a key pillar of our strategy, is gaining momentum and delivering solid contributions to CMC's financial results. Benefits related to TAG have exceeded our targets through the first three quarters of fiscal 2025, and we are increasingly confident regarding the ability of this program to drive sustained improvements to margins, cash flow, and returns on capital. By getting more out of our existing business through TAG and pursuing attractive organic and inorganic growth opportunities, we are positioning CMC to create meaningful value for our shareholders. The impact of our strategic efforts should be further magnified by powerful structural trends within our key end markets related to infrastructure investment, reshoring, artificial intelligence, energy transition and generation growth, and the need to address our nation's housing shortage."

Third quarter net earnings were $83.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $119.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recorded estimated net after-tax charges of $1.3 million, primarily relating to interest expense on the judgment amount associated with the previously disclosed Pacific Steel Group litigation. Excluding these charges, third quarter adjusted earnings were $84.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $119.6 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the prior year period. "Adjusted EBITDA," "core EBITDA," "core EBITDA margin," "adjusted earnings" and "adjusted earnings per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, can be found in the financial tables that follow.

The Company's balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong. As of May 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $893.0 million, with available liquidity of over $1.7 billion. During the quarter, CMC repurchased 1,113,014 shares of common stock valued at $50.4 million in the aggregate. As of May 31, 2025, $254.9 million remained available under the current share repurchase authorization.

On June 18, 2025, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on June 30, 2025. The dividend, to be paid on July 9, 2025, marks the 243rd consecutive quarterly payment by the Company.

Business Segments - Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Review

Demand for the products of North America Steel Group was solid during the quarter. Shipments of finished steel products grew by 1.6% relative to the prior year period and increased by 10.4% relative to the second quarter, reflecting normal seasonality. The pipeline of potential future construction projects remained healthy as indicated by CMC's downstream bidding activity and the Dodge Momentum Index, which measures the value of projects entering the planning phase. Downstream backlog volumes were virtually unchanged on a year-over-year basis and finished the quarter at a level that should support solid downstream shipping levels during the 2025 construction season. Shipments of merchant products (MBQ) grew compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2024 as CMC increased its ability to serve West Coast customers from the Arizona 2 micro mill.

Adjusted EBITDA for the North America Steel Group decreased to $186.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $246.3 million in the prior year period. The earnings reduction was driven by lower margins over scrap costs on steel products and downstream products, partially offset by TAG related benefits. These benefits reflect solid execution across a number of ongoing initiatives, including melt shop and rolling mill yield enhancement, scrap cost optimization, logistics optimization and reduced alloy consumption. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the North America Steel Group was 11.9%, down from 14.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Margins on steel products inflected upward during the quarter, increasing by $23 per ton on a sequential basis. Compared to the second quarter, the average selling price for steel products improved by $45 per ton, which outpaced a $22 per ton rise in scrap costs. Within the quarter, CMC successfully maintained price levels achieved earlier in the calendar year despite meaningful reductions in scrap pricing in April and May. As a result of this dynamic, steel product metal margins exited the third quarter above the $499 per ton average for the period.

Emerging Businesses Group ("EBG") third quarter net sales of $197.5 million increased by 4.7% compared to the prior year period, while adjusted EBITDA for the segment of $40.9 million was up 7.0% year-over-year and 74.0% sequentially. Improved year-over-year segment profitability was driven by strong project-related shipments of Performance Reinforcing Steel, as CMC continues to experience growing demand for its proprietary corrosion-resistant solutions. Adjusted EBITDA declined modestly for Tensar due primarily to delays in certain projects. Financial results remained largely unchanged for Construction Services and CMC Impact Metals, compared to the prior year period. Indications of future market conditions remained encouraging with pipeline measures such as project quotes and new planning activity at healthy levels. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.7% improved by 40 basis points compared to the prior year period and was the second highest on record.

Market conditions for the Europe Steel Group continued to improve in the third quarter, supported by solid Polish economic conditions and reduced import flows that helped establish a better balance of supply and demand. Pricing trends improved across each of the segment's major product categories. The average selling price in the third quarter increased by $51 per ton compared to the second quarter and exited May nearly $70 per ton higher than the December low. Financial results continued to benefit from an extensive cost management program that has meaningfully reduced controllable costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Europe Steel Group increased to $3.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from a loss of $4.2 million in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of energy cost rebates, third quarter results were the strongest in two years for the segment. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the Europe Steel Group of 1.5% increased from (2.0%) in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Outlook

Mr. Matt said, "We expect consolidated financial results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 to improve compared to the third quarter. Finished steel shipments within the North America Steel Group are anticipated to follow normal seasonal trends, while our adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase sequentially on higher steel product margins over scrap. Based on project backlogs, we expect financial results for the Emerging Businesses Group will improve on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. Our Europe Steel Group will receive a CO2 credit of approximately $28 million during the fourth quarter as a result of recently signed Polish legislation that divided payments related to calendar 2024 energy cost rebates into two tranches. We expect to receive the second tranche in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Excluding this credit, adjusted EBITDA for our Europe Steel Group should increase sequentially in the fourth quarter, as we continue to benefit from improved market fundamentals and extensive cost management efforts."

Mr. Matt concluded, "I am excited by the long-term outlook for our company and the prospect of creating significant value for our shareholders. We have developed - and are executing on - a game-changing strategic plan that is expected to deliver meaningful and sustained enhancements to our margins, cash flow capabilities, and return on capital. We will achieve this by leveraging our TAG operational and commercial excellence program to get more out of our existing enterprise, by completing value-accretive organic growth projects, and by adding complementary early-stage construction solutions that provide attractive new growth platforms. We are confident these efforts will position our company to take full advantage of powerful structural trends in the domestic construction market for years to come."

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

5/31/2025

2/28/2025

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

5/31/2025

5/31/2024 North America Steel Group



























Net sales to external customers

$ 1,562,286

$ 1,386,848

$ 1,518,637

$ 1,559,520

$ 1,671,358

$ 4,467,771

$ 4,750,210 Adjusted EBITDA

185,984

128,818

188,205

210,932

246,304

503,007

735,418 Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.9 %

9.3 %

12.4 %

13.5 %

14.7 %

11.3 %

15.5 %





























External tons shipped



























Raw materials

385

312

339

360

371

1,036

1,092 Rebar

534

503

549

522

520

1,586

1,502 Merchant bar and other

264

243

241

237

244

748

708 Steel products

798

746

790

759

764

2,334

2,210 Downstream products

355

298

356

361

371

1,009

1,033





























Average selling price per ton



























Raw materials

$ 809

$ 956

$ 874

$ 866

$ 970

$ 875

$ 877 Steel products

859

814

812

843

891

829

896 Downstream products

1,212

1,221

1,259

1,311

1,330

1,231

1,358





























Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 617

$ 713

$ 677

$ 664

$ 717

$ 665

$ 651 Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 360

$ 338

$ 323

$ 321

$ 353

$ 340

$ 358





























Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 499

$ 476

$ 489

$ 522

$ 538

$ 489

$ 538





























Europe Steel Group



























Net sales to external customers

$ 247,590

$ 198,029

$ 209,407

$ 222,085

$ 208,806

$ 655,026

$ 626,481 Adjusted EBITDA

3,593

752

25,839

(3,622)

(4,192)

30,184

26,139 Adjusted EBITDA margin

1.5 %

0.4 %

12.3 %

(1.6) %

(2.0) %

4.6 %

4.2 %





























External tons shipped



























Rebar

88

100

107

98

80

295

266 Merchant bar and other

271

210

206

221

217

687

649 Steel products

359

310

313

319

297

982

915





























Average selling price per ton



























Steel products

$ 663

$ 612

$ 639

$ 667

$ 681

$ 639

$ 661





























Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 370

$ 337

$ 370

$ 383

$ 389

$ 360

$ 383





























Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 293

$ 275

$ 269

$ 284

$ 292

$ 279

$ 278





























Emerging Businesses Group



























Net sales to external customers

$ 197,454

$ 158,864

$ 169,415

$ 195,571

$ 188,593

$ 525,733

$ 521,826 Adjusted EBITDA

40,912

23,519

22,660

42,519

38,220

87,091

87,011 Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.7 %

14.8 %

13.4 %

21.7 %

20.3 %

16.6 %

16.7 %

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands)

5/31/2025

2/28/2025

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

5/31/2025

5/31/2024 Net sales to external customers



























North America Steel Group

$ 1,562,286

$ 1,386,848

$ 1,518,637

$ 1,559,520

$ 1,671,358

$ 4,467,771

$ 4,750,210 Europe Steel Group

247,590

198,029

209,407

222,085

208,806

655,026

626,481 Emerging Businesses Group

197,454

158,864

169,415

195,571

188,593

525,733

521,826 Corporate and Other

12,654

10,635

12,143

18,973

9,728

35,432

31,306 Total net sales to external customers

$ 2,019,984

$ 1,754,376

$ 1,909,602

$ 1,996,149

$ 2,078,485

$ 5,683,962

$ 5,929,823





























Adjusted EBITDA



























North America Steel Group

$ 185,984

$ 128,818

$ 188,205

$ 210,932

$ 246,304

$ 503,007

$ 735,418 Europe Steel Group

3,593

752

25,839

(3,622)

(4,192)

30,184

26,139 Emerging Businesses Group

40,912

23,519

22,660

42,519

38,220

87,091

87,011 Corporate and Other

(36,952)

(34,852)

(386,245)

(25,189)

(37,070)

(458,049)

(102,569) Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 193,537

$ 118,237

$ (149,541)

$ 224,640

$ 243,262

$ 162,233

$ 745,999

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended May 31,

Nine Months Ended May 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales

$ 2,019,984

$ 2,078,485

$ 5,683,962

$ 5,929,823 Costs and operating expenses:















Cost of goods sold

1,720,063

1,738,086

4,856,614

4,894,200 Selling, general and administrative expenses

175,769

167,975

521,187

497,951 Interest expense

10,864

12,117

33,353

35,751 Litigation expense

3,776

-

358,496

- Net costs and operating expenses

1,910,472

1,918,178

5,769,650

5,427,902 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

109,512

160,307

(85,688)

501,921 Income tax expense (benefit)

26,386

40,867

(18,569)

120,361 Net earnings (loss)

$ 83,126

$ 119,440

$ (67,119)

$ 381,560

















Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.74

$ 1.03

$ (0.59)

$ 3.28 Diluted

0.73

1.02

(0.59)

3.25

















Cash dividends per share

$ 0.18

$ 0.18

$ 0.54

$ 0.50 Average basic shares outstanding

112,700,136

115,529,942

113,437,950

116,228,826 Average diluted shares outstanding

113,559,456

116,664,885

113,437,950

117,583,055

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

May 31, 2025

August 31, 2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 892,998

$ 857,922 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,839 and $3,494)

1,155,995

1,158,946 Inventories, net

1,005,290

971,755 Prepaid and other current assets

303,222

285,489 Assets held for sale

1,204

18,656 Total current assets

3,358,709

3,292,768 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,690,050

2,577,136 Intangible assets, net

216,464

234,869 Goodwill

386,544

385,630 Other noncurrent assets

342,056

327,436 Total assets

$ 6,993,823

$ 6,817,839 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 363,980

$ 350,550 Accrued contingent litigation-related loss

358,496

- Other accrued expenses and payables

411,546

445,514 Current maturities of long-term debt

41,394

38,786 Total current liabilities

1,175,416

834,850 Deferred income taxes

186,643

276,908 Other noncurrent liabilities

231,167

255,222 Long-term debt

1,302,835

1,150,835 Total liabilities

2,896,061

2,517,815 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 112,159,119 and 114,104,057 shares

1,290

1,290 Additional paid-in capital

400,897

407,232 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(33,538)

(85,952) Retained earnings

4,375,466

4,503,885 Less treasury stock, 16,901,545 and 14,956,607 shares at cost

(646,613)

(526,679) Stockholders' equity

4,097,502

4,299,776 Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests

260

248 Total stockholders' equity

4,097,762

4,300,024 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,993,823

$ 6,817,839

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended May 31, (in thousands)

2025

2024 Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Net earnings (loss)

$ (67,119)

$ 381,560 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

213,397

208,177 Stock-based compensation

27,816

35,893 Write-down of inventory

20,665

6,586 Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes

(94,217)

(4,066) Litigation expense

358,496

- Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction

(2,786)

- Asset impairments

1,171

150 Other

3,384

3,534 Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(60,942)

(83,943) Net cash flows from operating activities

399,865

547,891 Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(293,904)

(242,803) Proceeds from government assistance related to property, plant and equipment

25,000

- Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

5,439

- Other

844

1,856 Net cash flows used by investing activities

(262,621)

(240,947) Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net

147,724

- Repayments of long-term debt

(30,403)

(27,484) Debt issuance costs

(606)

- Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities

29,758

142,015 Repayments under accounts receivable facilities

(29,758)

(122,284) Treasury stock acquired

(148,854)

(128,164) Tax withholdings related to share settlements, net of purchase plans

(9,551)

(8,563) Dividends

(61,300)

(58,189) Contribution from non-controlling interest

12

7 Net cash flows used by financing activities

(102,978)

(202,662) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

1,307

511 Increase in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

35,573

104,793 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

859,555

595,717 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 895,128

$ 700,510









Supplemental information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ 95,976

$ 131,229 Cash paid for interest

37,190

35,604









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 892,998

$ 698,338 Restricted cash

2,130

2,172 Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 895,128

$ 700,510

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA, core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings on a diluted per share basis. Core EBITDA margin is defined as core EBITDA divided by net sales. The adjustment "Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions" represents the recognition of deferred revenue from 2016 and 2017 resulting from the Company's participation in the New Markets Tax Credit program provided for in the Community Renewal Tax Relief Act of 2000 during the development of a micro mill, spooler and T-post shop located in eligible zones as determined by the Internal Revenue Service. The adjustment "Litigation expense" represents a provision recorded in the three months ended November 30, 2024 related to the judgment in the Pacific Steel Group litigation and, with respect to subsequent periods, interest expense on the judgment amount.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.

A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and core EBITDA is provided below:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands)

5/31/2025

2/28/2025

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

5/31/2025

5/31/2024 Net earnings (loss)

$ 83,126

$ 25,473

$ (175,718)

$ 103,931

$ 119,440

$ (67,119)

$ 381,560 Interest expense

10,864

11,167

11,322

12,142

12,117

33,353

35,751 Income tax expense (benefit)

26,386

10,627

(55,582)

29,819

40,867

(18,569)

120,361 Depreciation and amortization

72,376

70,584

70,437

72,190

70,692

213,397

208,177 Asset impairments

785

386

-

6,558

146

1,171

150 Adjusted EBITDA

193,537

118,237

(149,541)

224,640

243,262

162,233

745,999 Non-cash equity compensation

9,546

8,038

10,232

9,173

12,846

27,816

35,893 Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions

(2,786)

-

-

(6,748)

-

(2,786)

- Litigation expense

3,776

4,720

350,000

-

-

358,496

- Core EBITDA

$ 204,073

$ 130,995

$ 210,691

$ 227,065

$ 256,108

$ 545,759

$ 781,892





























Net sales

$ 2,019,984

$ 1,754,376

$ 1,909,602

$ 1,996,149

$ 2,078,485

$ 5,683,962

$ 5,929,823 Core EBITDA margin

10.1 %

7.5 %

11.0 %

11.4 %

12.3 %

9.6 %

13.2 %

A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted earnings is provided below:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data)

5/31/2025

2/28/2025

11/30/2024

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

5/31/2025

5/31/2024 Net earnings (loss)

$ 83,126

$ 25,473

$ (175,718)

$ 103,931

$ 119,440

$ (67,119)

$ 381,560 Asset impairments

785

386

-

6,558

146

1,171

150 Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions

(2,786)

-

-

(6,748)

-

(2,786)

- Litigation expense

3,776

4,720

350,000

-

-

358,496

- Total adjustments (pre-tax)

$ 1,775

$ 5,106

$ 350,000

$ (190)

$ 146

$ 356,881

$ 150 Related tax effects on adjustments

(505)

(1,237)

(85,750)

40

(31)

(87,492)

(32) Adjusted earnings

$ 84,396

$ 29,342

$ 88,532

$ 103,781

$ 119,555

$ 202,270

$ 381,678 Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ 0.73

$ 0.22

$ (1.54)

$ 0.90

$ 1.02

$ (0.59)

$ 3.25 Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$ 0.74

$ 0.26

$ 0.78

$ 0.90

$ 1.02

$ 1.78

$ 3.25

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company