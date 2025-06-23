Commercial Metals Company Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

- Third quarter net earnings of $83.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share; adjusted earnings of $84.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share
- Consolidated core EBITDA of $204.1 million in the third quarter; core EBITDA margin of 10.1%
- North American steel product metal margins inflected upward during the third quarter, exiting at a rate above the average for the period
- Emerging Businesses Group profitability improved sequentially and year-over-year with adjusted EBITDA margin increasing to 20.7%
- Europe Steel Group exceeded breakeven on better market fundamentals and solid cost performance; emerging green shoots point to more improvement ahead
- Transform, Advance, Grow ("TAG") program exceeding targeted EBITDA benefits; executing on initiatives with annual run-rate expected to exceed $100 million
IRVING, Texas, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2025.
Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We achieved sequential improvement in our financial performance driven by better market conditions across each of our segments, including a meaningful tailwind from the upward inflection of steel product metal margins within the North America Steel Group and solid demand for the proprietary value added products offered by our Emerging Businesses Group. Activity within domestic construction markets remained resilient as shown by our healthy shipment levels, robust bid volumes on new work in the pipeline, and stable downstream backlog. These factors, and our significant exposure to the large and growing U.S. public infrastructure market, give us confidence that CMC should perform well through the balance of our fiscal year."
Mr. Matt added, "Our TAG program, which represents a key pillar of our strategy, is gaining momentum and delivering solid contributions to CMC's financial results. Benefits related to TAG have exceeded our targets through the first three quarters of fiscal 2025, and we are increasingly confident regarding the ability of this program to drive sustained improvements to margins, cash flow, and returns on capital. By getting more out of our existing business through TAG and pursuing attractive organic and inorganic growth opportunities, we are positioning CMC to create meaningful value for our shareholders. The impact of our strategic efforts should be further magnified by powerful structural trends within our key end markets related to infrastructure investment, reshoring, artificial intelligence, energy transition and generation growth, and the need to address our nation's housing shortage."
Third quarter net earnings were $83.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $119.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion.
During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recorded estimated net after-tax charges of $1.3 million, primarily relating to interest expense on the judgment amount associated with the previously disclosed Pacific Steel Group litigation. Excluding these charges, third quarter adjusted earnings were $84.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $119.6 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the prior year period. "Adjusted EBITDA," "core EBITDA," "core EBITDA margin," "adjusted earnings" and "adjusted earnings per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, can be found in the financial tables that follow.
The Company's balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong. As of May 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $893.0 million, with available liquidity of over $1.7 billion. During the quarter, CMC repurchased 1,113,014 shares of common stock valued at $50.4 million in the aggregate. As of May 31, 2025, $254.9 million remained available under the current share repurchase authorization.
On June 18, 2025, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on June 30, 2025. The dividend, to be paid on July 9, 2025, marks the 243rd consecutive quarterly payment by the Company.
Business Segments - Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Review
Demand for the products of North America Steel Group was solid during the quarter. Shipments of finished steel products grew by 1.6% relative to the prior year period and increased by 10.4% relative to the second quarter, reflecting normal seasonality. The pipeline of potential future construction projects remained healthy as indicated by CMC's downstream bidding activity and the Dodge Momentum Index, which measures the value of projects entering the planning phase. Downstream backlog volumes were virtually unchanged on a year-over-year basis and finished the quarter at a level that should support solid downstream shipping levels during the 2025 construction season. Shipments of merchant products (MBQ) grew compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2024 as CMC increased its ability to serve West Coast customers from the Arizona 2 micro mill.
Adjusted EBITDA for the North America Steel Group decreased to $186.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from $246.3 million in the prior year period. The earnings reduction was driven by lower margins over scrap costs on steel products and downstream products, partially offset by TAG related benefits. These benefits reflect solid execution across a number of ongoing initiatives, including melt shop and rolling mill yield enhancement, scrap cost optimization, logistics optimization and reduced alloy consumption. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the North America Steel Group was 11.9%, down from 14.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Margins on steel products inflected upward during the quarter, increasing by $23 per ton on a sequential basis. Compared to the second quarter, the average selling price for steel products improved by $45 per ton, which outpaced a $22 per ton rise in scrap costs. Within the quarter, CMC successfully maintained price levels achieved earlier in the calendar year despite meaningful reductions in scrap pricing in April and May. As a result of this dynamic, steel product metal margins exited the third quarter above the $499 per ton average for the period.
Emerging Businesses Group ("EBG") third quarter net sales of $197.5 million increased by 4.7% compared to the prior year period, while adjusted EBITDA for the segment of $40.9 million was up 7.0% year-over-year and 74.0% sequentially. Improved year-over-year segment profitability was driven by strong project-related shipments of Performance Reinforcing Steel, as CMC continues to experience growing demand for its proprietary corrosion-resistant solutions. Adjusted EBITDA declined modestly for Tensar due primarily to delays in certain projects. Financial results remained largely unchanged for Construction Services and CMC Impact Metals, compared to the prior year period. Indications of future market conditions remained encouraging with pipeline measures such as project quotes and new planning activity at healthy levels. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.7% improved by 40 basis points compared to the prior year period and was the second highest on record.
Market conditions for the Europe Steel Group continued to improve in the third quarter, supported by solid Polish economic conditions and reduced import flows that helped establish a better balance of supply and demand. Pricing trends improved across each of the segment's major product categories. The average selling price in the third quarter increased by $51 per ton compared to the second quarter and exited May nearly $70 per ton higher than the December low. Financial results continued to benefit from an extensive cost management program that has meaningfully reduced controllable costs.
Adjusted EBITDA for the Europe Steel Group increased to $3.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 from a loss of $4.2 million in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of energy cost rebates, third quarter results were the strongest in two years for the segment. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the Europe Steel Group of 1.5% increased from (2.0%) in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Outlook
Mr. Matt said, "We expect consolidated financial results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 to improve compared to the third quarter. Finished steel shipments within the North America Steel Group are anticipated to follow normal seasonal trends, while our adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase sequentially on higher steel product margins over scrap. Based on project backlogs, we expect financial results for the Emerging Businesses Group will improve on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. Our Europe Steel Group will receive a CO2 credit of approximately $28 million during the fourth quarter as a result of recently signed Polish legislation that divided payments related to calendar 2024 energy cost rebates into two tranches. We expect to receive the second tranche in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Excluding this credit, adjusted EBITDA for our Europe Steel Group should increase sequentially in the fourth quarter, as we continue to benefit from improved market fundamentals and extensive cost management efforts."
Mr. Matt concluded, "I am excited by the long-term outlook for our company and the prospect of creating significant value for our shareholders. We have developed - and are executing on - a game-changing strategic plan that is expected to deliver meaningful and sustained enhancements to our margins, cash flow capabilities, and return on capital. We will achieve this by leveraging our TAG operational and commercial excellence program to get more out of our existing enterprise, by completing value-accretive organic growth projects, and by adding complementary early-stage construction solutions that provide attractive new growth platforms. We are confident these efforts will position our company to take full advantage of powerful structural trends in the domestic construction market for years to come."
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)
5/31/2025
2/28/2025
11/30/2024
8/31/2024
5/31/2024
5/31/2025
5/31/2024
North America Steel Group
Net sales to external customers
$ 1,562,286
$ 1,386,848
$ 1,518,637
$ 1,559,520
$ 1,671,358
$ 4,467,771
$ 4,750,210
Adjusted EBITDA
185,984
128,818
188,205
210,932
246,304
503,007
735,418
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.9 %
9.3 %
12.4 %
13.5 %
14.7 %
11.3 %
15.5 %
External tons shipped
Raw materials
385
312
339
360
371
1,036
1,092
Rebar
534
503
549
522
520
1,586
1,502
Merchant bar and other
264
243
241
237
244
748
708
Steel products
798
746
790
759
764
2,334
2,210
Downstream products
355
298
356
361
371
1,009
1,033
Average selling price per ton
Raw materials
$ 809
$ 956
$ 874
$ 866
$ 970
$ 875
$ 877
Steel products
859
814
812
843
891
829
896
Downstream products
1,212
1,221
1,259
1,311
1,330
1,231
1,358
Cost of raw materials per ton
$ 617
$ 713
$ 677
$ 664
$ 717
$ 665
$ 651
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
$ 360
$ 338
$ 323
$ 321
$ 353
$ 340
$ 358
Steel products metal margin per ton
$ 499
$ 476
$ 489
$ 522
$ 538
$ 489
$ 538
Europe Steel Group
Net sales to external customers
$ 247,590
$ 198,029
$ 209,407
$ 222,085
$ 208,806
$ 655,026
$ 626,481
Adjusted EBITDA
3,593
752
25,839
(3,622)
(4,192)
30,184
26,139
Adjusted EBITDA margin
1.5 %
0.4 %
12.3 %
(1.6) %
(2.0) %
4.6 %
4.2 %
External tons shipped
Rebar
88
100
107
98
80
295
266
Merchant bar and other
271
210
206
221
217
687
649
Steel products
359
310
313
319
297
982
915
Average selling price per ton
Steel products
$ 663
$ 612
$ 639
$ 667
$ 681
$ 639
$ 661
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
$ 370
$ 337
$ 370
$ 383
$ 389
$ 360
$ 383
Steel products metal margin per ton
$ 293
$ 275
$ 269
$ 284
$ 292
$ 279
$ 278
Emerging Businesses Group
Net sales to external customers
$ 197,454
$ 158,864
$ 169,415
$ 195,571
$ 188,593
$ 525,733
$ 521,826
Adjusted EBITDA
40,912
23,519
22,660
42,519
38,220
87,091
87,011
Adjusted EBITDA margin
20.7 %
14.8 %
13.4 %
21.7 %
20.3 %
16.6 %
16.7 %
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
5/31/2025
2/28/2025
11/30/2024
8/31/2024
5/31/2024
5/31/2025
5/31/2024
Net sales to external customers
North America Steel Group
$ 1,562,286
$ 1,386,848
$ 1,518,637
$ 1,559,520
$ 1,671,358
$ 4,467,771
$ 4,750,210
Europe Steel Group
247,590
198,029
209,407
222,085
208,806
655,026
626,481
Emerging Businesses Group
197,454
158,864
169,415
195,571
188,593
525,733
521,826
Corporate and Other
12,654
10,635
12,143
18,973
9,728
35,432
31,306
Total net sales to external customers
$ 2,019,984
$ 1,754,376
$ 1,909,602
$ 1,996,149
$ 2,078,485
$ 5,683,962
$ 5,929,823
Adjusted EBITDA
North America Steel Group
$ 185,984
$ 128,818
$ 188,205
$ 210,932
$ 246,304
$ 503,007
$ 735,418
Europe Steel Group
3,593
752
25,839
(3,622)
(4,192)
30,184
26,139
Emerging Businesses Group
40,912
23,519
22,660
42,519
38,220
87,091
87,011
Corporate and Other
(36,952)
(34,852)
(386,245)
(25,189)
(37,070)
(458,049)
(102,569)
Total adjusted EBITDA
$ 193,537
$ 118,237
$ (149,541)
$ 224,640
$ 243,262
$ 162,233
$ 745,999
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended May 31,
Nine Months Ended May 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$ 2,019,984
$ 2,078,485
$ 5,683,962
$ 5,929,823
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of goods sold
1,720,063
1,738,086
4,856,614
4,894,200
Selling, general and administrative expenses
175,769
167,975
521,187
497,951
Interest expense
10,864
12,117
33,353
35,751
Litigation expense
3,776
-
358,496
-
Net costs and operating expenses
1,910,472
1,918,178
5,769,650
5,427,902
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
109,512
160,307
(85,688)
501,921
Income tax expense (benefit)
26,386
40,867
(18,569)
120,361
Net earnings (loss)
$ 83,126
$ 119,440
$ (67,119)
$ 381,560
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ 0.74
$ 1.03
$ (0.59)
$ 3.28
Diluted
0.73
1.02
(0.59)
3.25
Cash dividends per share
$ 0.18
$ 0.18
$ 0.54
$ 0.50
Average basic shares outstanding
112,700,136
115,529,942
113,437,950
116,228,826
Average diluted shares outstanding
113,559,456
116,664,885
113,437,950
117,583,055
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
May 31, 2025
August 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 892,998
$ 857,922
Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,839 and $3,494)
1,155,995
1,158,946
Inventories, net
1,005,290
971,755
Prepaid and other current assets
303,222
285,489
Assets held for sale
1,204
18,656
Total current assets
3,358,709
3,292,768
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,690,050
2,577,136
Intangible assets, net
216,464
234,869
Goodwill
386,544
385,630
Other noncurrent assets
342,056
327,436
Total assets
$ 6,993,823
$ 6,817,839
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 363,980
$ 350,550
Accrued contingent litigation-related loss
358,496
-
Other accrued expenses and payables
411,546
445,514
Current maturities of long-term debt
41,394
38,786
Total current liabilities
1,175,416
834,850
Deferred income taxes
186,643
276,908
Other noncurrent liabilities
231,167
255,222
Long-term debt
1,302,835
1,150,835
Total liabilities
2,896,061
2,517,815
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 112,159,119 and 114,104,057 shares
1,290
1,290
Additional paid-in capital
400,897
407,232
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(33,538)
(85,952)
Retained earnings
4,375,466
4,503,885
Less treasury stock, 16,901,545 and 14,956,607 shares at cost
(646,613)
(526,679)
Stockholders' equity
4,097,502
4,299,776
Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests
260
248
Total stockholders' equity
4,097,762
4,300,024
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 6,993,823
$ 6,817,839
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended May 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2024
Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
Net earnings (loss)
$ (67,119)
$ 381,560
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
213,397
208,177
Stock-based compensation
27,816
35,893
Write-down of inventory
20,665
6,586
Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes
(94,217)
(4,066)
Litigation expense
358,496
-
Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction
(2,786)
-
Asset impairments
1,171
150
Other
3,384
3,534
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(60,942)
(83,943)
Net cash flows from operating activities
399,865
547,891
Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(293,904)
(242,803)
Proceeds from government assistance related to property, plant and equipment
25,000
-
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
5,439
-
Other
844
1,856
Net cash flows used by investing activities
(262,621)
(240,947)
Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net
147,724
-
Repayments of long-term debt
(30,403)
(27,484)
Debt issuance costs
(606)
-
Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities
29,758
142,015
Repayments under accounts receivable facilities
(29,758)
(122,284)
Treasury stock acquired
(148,854)
(128,164)
Tax withholdings related to share settlements, net of purchase plans
(9,551)
(8,563)
Dividends
(61,300)
(58,189)
Contribution from non-controlling interest
12
7
Net cash flows used by financing activities
(102,978)
(202,662)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
1,307
511
Increase in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents
35,573
104,793
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
859,555
595,717
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 895,128
$ 700,510
Supplemental information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 95,976
$ 131,229
Cash paid for interest
37,190
35,604
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 892,998
$ 698,338
Restricted cash
2,130
2,172
Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
$ 895,128
$ 700,510
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.
Adjusted EBITDA, core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings on a diluted per share basis. Core EBITDA margin is defined as core EBITDA divided by net sales. The adjustment "Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions" represents the recognition of deferred revenue from 2016 and 2017 resulting from the Company's participation in the New Markets Tax Credit program provided for in the Community Renewal Tax Relief Act of 2000 during the development of a micro mill, spooler and T-post shop located in eligible zones as determined by the Internal Revenue Service. The adjustment "Litigation expense" represents a provision recorded in the three months ended November 30, 2024 related to the judgment in the Pacific Steel Group litigation and, with respect to subsequent periods, interest expense on the judgment amount.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.
A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and core EBITDA is provided below:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
5/31/2025
2/28/2025
11/30/2024
8/31/2024
5/31/2024
5/31/2025
5/31/2024
Net earnings (loss)
$ 83,126
$ 25,473
$ (175,718)
$ 103,931
$ 119,440
$ (67,119)
$ 381,560
Interest expense
10,864
11,167
11,322
12,142
12,117
33,353
35,751
Income tax expense (benefit)
26,386
10,627
(55,582)
29,819
40,867
(18,569)
120,361
Depreciation and amortization
72,376
70,584
70,437
72,190
70,692
213,397
208,177
Asset impairments
785
386
-
6,558
146
1,171
150
Adjusted EBITDA
193,537
118,237
(149,541)
224,640
243,262
162,233
745,999
Non-cash equity compensation
9,546
8,038
10,232
9,173
12,846
27,816
35,893
Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions
(2,786)
-
-
(6,748)
-
(2,786)
-
Litigation expense
3,776
4,720
350,000
-
-
358,496
-
Core EBITDA
$ 204,073
$ 130,995
$ 210,691
$ 227,065
$ 256,108
$ 545,759
$ 781,892
Net sales
$ 2,019,984
$ 1,754,376
$ 1,909,602
$ 1,996,149
$ 2,078,485
$ 5,683,962
$ 5,929,823
Core EBITDA margin
10.1 %
7.5 %
11.0 %
11.4 %
12.3 %
9.6 %
13.2 %
A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted earnings is provided below:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
5/31/2025
2/28/2025
11/30/2024
8/31/2024
5/31/2024
5/31/2025
5/31/2024
Net earnings (loss)
$ 83,126
$ 25,473
$ (175,718)
$ 103,931
$ 119,440
$ (67,119)
$ 381,560
Asset impairments
785
386
-
6,558
146
1,171
150
Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions
(2,786)
-
-
(6,748)
-
(2,786)
-
Litigation expense
3,776
4,720
350,000
-
-
358,496
-
Total adjustments (pre-tax)
$ 1,775
$ 5,106
$ 350,000
$ (190)
$ 146
$ 356,881
$ 150
Related tax effects on adjustments
(505)
(1,237)
(85,750)
40
(31)
(87,492)
(32)
Adjusted earnings
$ 84,396
$ 29,342
$ 88,532
$ 103,781
$ 119,555
$ 202,270
$ 381,678
Net earnings (loss) per diluted share
$ 0.73
$ 0.22
$ (1.54)
$ 0.90
$ 1.02
$ (0.59)
$ 3.25
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$ 0.74
$ 0.26
$ 0.78
$ 0.90
$ 1.02
$ 1.78
$ 3.25
