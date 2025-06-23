Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) ("FUTR" or the "Company"), a consumer centric data valuation and monetization platform is pleased to provide an update on the Company's product suite. FUTR is focused on putting money back in the consumers wallet through zero-party data monetization and agentic cash management. FUTR is also rapidly advancing a suite of AI Agent powered solutions to help consumer-facing enterprises and brands empower their customers and realize the tangible value of their consumer data.

Key Product Suite Evolution - FUTR AI Agents and Consumer Mobile App

FUTR is excited to announce an expansion to its product suite in line with its overall Consumer focused, data-driven strategy. To revolutionize our FUTR Payments product with over 42,000 Consumers, FUTR will be rolling out a new flagship consumer mobile application powered by a proprietary and personalized AI Agent.

This roll-out enables FUTR Consumers to combine intelligent AI Agents with intelligent payment rails to create convenient, Personal Life Management experiences at scale.

The AI Agents are fully customizable and trained using a Consumer's data and documents uploaded and connected to the platform, for which Consumers will be rewarded. The AI agents will be able to interpret loan agreements, payment history, yields and other key data to optimize payment and savings schedules. Agents will also be able to help explain financial services offers in plain language, find expiry dates, display personalized analytics, manage contacts, find tax data, trigger key payments and more. Agents aim to put Consumer's data at their fingertips and provide instant access to data often trapped in portals, emails and static PDFs.

All of this interpretive data and analytics is available to Consumers in human readable form and powers an intuitive notification engine that helps keep consumers on track with key actions they should not miss.

As the Agent is trained further and further, the scope of activities, actionable insights and convenience grows.

FUTR anticipates the first version of the AI Agent platform and mobile app being available to an initial audience of Consumers in calendar Q3 and has created a waitlist to get early access, which can be accessed here.

"As Consumers, we have storage solutions, we have AI intelligence solutions, we have rate comparison tools, we have payment solutions and some of us are even monetizing our data, but we have nothing that brings it all together to create this massive convenience for ourselves" said Alex McDougall President of FUTR. "FUTR Consumers will finally have a comprehensive Personal Life Management Platform that puts their data to work for them."

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR platform is a consumer platform enabled by AI Agents and intelligent payment rails that is focused on putting money back in the consumers wallet through data monetization and agentic cash management. FUTR is also rapidly advancing a suite of AI Agent powered solutions to help consumer-facing enterprises and brands empower their users and realize the tangible value of their consumer data.

www.thefutrcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business and the consolidation of the Company's common shares. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256461

SOURCE: The FUTR Corporation