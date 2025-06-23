Anzeige
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Frankfurt
23.06.25
6,650 Euro
+0,76 % +0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7007,15016:05
23.06.2025 15:21 Uhr
23.06.2025 15:21 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 
23-Jun-2025 / 13:48 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
 ("the Company") 
 
  
 
Director/PDMR Shareholdings 
 
  
 
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
  
 
The Company annnounces that on 19 June 2025 the Executive Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities 
("PDMRs") detailed below were granted conditional share awards under the Company's Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019 
(the "BDBP") and/or the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "LTIP"). 
 
  
 
 i. Following publication of the Company's financial results for FY2025 and determination of the bonus outcome, awards 
  over 40p "A" Ordinary Shares under the BDBP were granted to the Executive Directors as set out in the notifications 
  below in respect of any bonus in excess of 75% of salary. The awards will normally vest three years from the date 
  of grant and dividend equivalents will accrue up until the vesting date. 
  
 
The calculation of the awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 18 June 
2025 being GBP5.908 for "A" Ordinary Shares. 
 
  
 
ii. Awards under the LTIP were granted to Executive Directors and PDMRs as set out in the notifications below. 
  
 
All awards are over a combination of both 40p "A" Ordinary Shares and 4p "B" Ordinary Shares.  The calculation of the 
awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 18 June 2025, being GBP5.908 for "A" 
 Ordinary Shares and GBP0.5908 (notionally) for "B" Ordinary Shares. 
 
  
 
Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period 
ending FY2028 (as detailed in the Annual Report and Accounts 2025) and continued employment. All awards granted to 
Executive Directors are subject to a two-year holding period. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full 
discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall 
gains. 
 
  
 
Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 
 
  
 
23 June 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
  
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                      Simon Emeny 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                 Chief Executive 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment         Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                               Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                             
 
                               213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                             
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                               "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                               "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
                               
a)        
                             
       Identification code 
                             "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                               "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                               Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
                               Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, 
                               Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                 
 
                               Price            Volume 
 
                                 
 
                                       "A" Ord   Share   "B" Ord   Share 
                                      Shares   Price   Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                           BDBP     20,286   GBP5.908  -      - 
 
                               LTIP     100,372   GBP5.908  250,930   GBP0.5908

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2025

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                      Neil Smith 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
                               Finance Director 
a)      Position/status 
                             
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment         Initial 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                               Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                             
 
                               213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                             
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                               "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                               "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
                               
a)        
                           "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
       Identification code 
                             "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                 
 
                               Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, 
                               Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 
 
 
                               Price            Volume 
 
                                 
 
                                       "A" Ord   Share   "B" Ord   Share 
                                      Shares   Price   Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                           BDBP     14,032   GBP5.908  -      - 
 
                               LTIP     55,585   GBP5.908  138,964   GBP0.5908

Aggregated information

As above

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2025

Outside a trading venue

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2025 08:48 ET (12:48 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
