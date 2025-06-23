Curiosity Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI), a global leader in factual entertainment, is excited to announce the launch of its streaming service, Curiosity University, on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the UK. This strategic expansion builds on Curiosity's existing presence on Amazon in the UK, as Curiosity U joins Curiosity Stream, the company's flagship streamer, in the add-on subscription channel lineup.

With a roster of luminaries including Pulitzer Prize-winning authors and department chairs at many of the world's most prestigious universities, Curiosity University offers a rich tapestry of programming that combines academic rigor with compelling storytelling. From history and science to technology, philosophy, and personal development, Curiosity University offers lectures and thought-provoking discussions, courses, short and long-form videos, podcasts, and more.

"Amazon Prime Video Channels is a critical partner in Curiosity's mission to reach new audiences eager for premium, factual content that expands their understanding of the world," said Jay Sodha, Curiosity's VP of Business Development and Partnerships. "We've seen tremendous engagement on Amazon in the UK with Curiosity Stream, and the addition of Curiosity University creates a seamless content ecosystem offering UK viewers multiple ways to engage with content tailored to different moods, moments, and learning goals."

Through Prime Video's add-on subscription channels, consumers can subscribe to Curiosity U and watch their favorite lectures and courses directly through their Prime Video app or web platform, offering a seamless viewing experience on any device.

In addition to Prime Video Channels UK, Curiosity U's expanded distribution and partnerships include Amazon Prime Video in the US, Roku, Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xumo from Xfinity, Cox Communications' Contour TV, Xumo TV, and Charter Communications' Spectrum Xumo Streambox.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc.

