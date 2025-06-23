Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Rush Gold Corp. ("Rush Gold" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company has completed an initial public offering of 4.5 million common shares. The common shares began trading on the CSE today under the ticker symbol RGN.

Rush Gold is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in the United States. The Company is focused on the Skylight property, which consists of 16 claims totalling approximately 330 acres located in the Republic Mining District in Nye County, Nevada. Rush Gold has an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Skylight property. The Company plans to carry out a phase one exploration program shortly after listing.

"The price of gold continues to trade near record levels amid global political uncertainty and the dearth of significant new production," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "The CSE is a world leader in listing the shares of entrepreneurial mineral exploration companies with the potential to discover and develop new gold reserves. We wish Rush Gold success at the Skylight property."

Anthony Zelen, CEO of Rush Gold, commented: "We are excited to announce our listing and the commencement of trading today on the CSE, marking a major milestone for our company. With gold prices recently reaching all-time highs, this is an ideal time to advance our early-stage, Nevada-based precious metals property. This listing enhances our visibility and opens new opportunities for growth as we move forward with exploration at our Skylight property and work to deliver value to our shareholders."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)