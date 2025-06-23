

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $107.88 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $168.42 million, or $2.15 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.5% to $1.529 billion from $1.709 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $107.88 Mln. vs. $168.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $1.529 Bln vs. $1.709 Bln last year.



