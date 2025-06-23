Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 23 juin/June 2025) - Torrent Gold Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 2,482,504 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on June 24, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Torrent Gold Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 2 482 504 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 24 juin 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 25 juin/June 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 25 juin/June 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 26 juin/June 2025 Symbol/Symbole: TGLD NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 89141H 20 4 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 89141H 20 4 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 89141H105/CA89141H1055

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)