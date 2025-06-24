VusionGroup and Eroski Partner to Drive Digital Transformation in Spanish Grocery Retail

Eroski will optimize its store operations and elevate customer communications using VusionGroup's state-of-art solutions.

June 24, 2025 - VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822) the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, today announced a new roll-out of its solutions with Eroski, one of the leaders in the northern Spanish market. The Group will deploy all their hypermarkets and larger stores with its innovative solutions.

The grocer will deploy VusionCloud and VusionGroup's smart Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) solutions to replace paper labeling, optimize in-store operations, and enhance communications with consumers through accurate prices as well as clear product and promotional information, resulting in better trust and overall experience.

"With the integration of VusionGroup's innovative technologies, we anticipate a significant boost in our operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. The accurate pricing and promotional information as well as the invaluable time savings will allow our teams to focus on delivering exceptional service to our customers. We look forward to the transformative impact these solutions will bring to our stores", said Alberto Madariaga Perez, Business Director of Eroski.

Technologies developed by VusionGroup will significantly benefit Eroski through pricing automation, error reduction, and savings in time and operational expenses. Product replenishment will be enhanced by guiding associates to the correct location with on-demand LED blinking enabled by ESLs. Additionally, key data will be displayed to associates at the shelf for smoother workflows on the shopfloor.

" We are thrilled to continue expanding VusionGroup's footprint in the Iberian market through our trusted and long-standing partnership with Eroski. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality service and innovative solutions that drive the digital transformation of physical stores. By implementing our Cloud platform and ESLs, Eroski will enhance operational efficiency and foster stronger customer trust through accurate pricing and clear product information. We are excited about the positive impact our technologies will have on Eroski's stores, setting a new standard for retail digitalization in the region", commented Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA - VusionGroup.

"At VusionGroup Iberia, we are very pleased with the progress of our solution deployment at Eroski. This success reaffirms the Group's well-stablished presence and strong local footprint in the region, built over the years through a solid installed base, dedicated teams, and trusted partners. It is this foundation that enables us to support Spanish retailers closely and effectively in their digital transformation journey", commented Jean-Christophe Diaz, VP IBERIA - VusionGroup.

The rollout of VusionGroup's solutions at Eroski is well underway, incorporating different stores with its solution year after year.

About the EROSKI

Group EROSKI is the first distribution group of the cooperative type in Spain and one of the leaders in the northern Spanish market - from Galicia to the Balearic Islands - with a market share of 12.7% in that area; it is the leader in the Basque Country, Navarre and Galicia and a co-leader in the Balearic Islands. Its commercial network, at the end of 2024, comprised 1,502 establishments, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, cash & carry and online supermarkets; as well as petrol stations, sports shops and other nonfood businesses. Moreover, it has more than 6.4 million Customer Members and more than 27,600 Cooperative Members and Workers, almost 8,500 of whom are Owner Members; to which the group of workers of the more than 600 franchised stores have to be added.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt - olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press Contact: Publicis Consultants - vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mW9uY5uZkmzGyHGfY5VnZpVram+Wk5Gbm5acxpZqZ5eaa59mypxll8XIZnJjmWpv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92459-vusiongroup_eroski_pr_draft1_en_vf.pdf