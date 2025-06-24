Tamar Minerals Plc - Sale of Kazera Global Investments plc shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

Tamar Minerals plc

("Tamar" or the "Company")

Sale of Kazera Global Investments plc shares

Tamar Minerals plc (AQSE: TMR), the critical minerals explorer in South West England historic copper and tin belt, is pleased to announce the sale of 27,110,947 shares in Kazera Global Investments plc (AIM: KZG) at a price of 1.3p per share, generating total proceeds of £352,442.

The net proceeds will be used to support the Company's general working capital requirements and preparation for further exploration work in Devon and Cornwall.

Mark Thompson, CEO commented:

"With the completion of the Godolphin Exploration transaction, the Tamar team has been working on our exploration program and we are looking forward to getting back onto the portfolio to select drilling targets."

