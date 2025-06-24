Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Geheimtipp? Könnte diese Aktie der nächste Junior-Gold-Star aus Australien sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J7F7 | ISIN: GB00B830HW33 | Ticker-Symbol: W3L1
Frankfurt
24.06.25 | 08:09
0,016 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAZERA GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAZERA GLOBAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tamar Minerals Plc - Sale of Kazera Global Investments plc shares

Tamar Minerals Plc - Sale of Kazera Global Investments plc shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

Tamar Minerals plc

("Tamar" or the "Company")

Sale of Kazera Global Investments plc shares

Tamar Minerals plc (AQSE: TMR), the critical minerals explorer in South West England historic copper and tin belt, is pleased to announce the sale of 27,110,947 shares in Kazera Global Investments plc (AIM: KZG) at a price of 1.3p per share, generating total proceeds of £352,442.

The net proceeds will be used to support the Company's general working capital requirements and preparation for further exploration work in Devon and Cornwall.

Mark Thompson, CEO commented:

"With the completion of the Godolphin Exploration transaction, the Tamar team has been working on our exploration program and we are looking forward to getting back onto the portfolio to select drilling targets."

For further information, please contact:

Tamar Minerals plc020 3005 5000

Mark Thompson (Chief Executive)

VSA Capital Limited020 3005 5000

Aquis Corporate Adviser and Broker

Andrew Raca/Dylan Sadie (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)


© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.