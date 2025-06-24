Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Expedites Sample Shipments from Drill Campaign

Company remediates airstrip to maximize capacity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTC PINK:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to report on its drill campaign and related activities at its 100% owned 6,829-hectare (~16,875 acre) flagship Star Project in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia.

Drillhole B (S-051) is targeting supergene copper and gold mineralization of the Star Fault and aims to build off historical drilling to further test the western extent of mineralization beneath the Star Fault at depth.

Drilling progressed beyond 375m of depth, at which time the Company elected to swap drill rod diameters from HQ (2 ½" diameter) to NQ (1 ?" diameter) to improve drilling efficiency and allow for deeper drilling. NQ rods are smaller and lighter than HQ rods, enabling for increased drill depth capacity without exceeding the rig's weight limitations. Additionally, the smaller diameter can increase drilling speed and potentially minimize torque.

Drilling has also intersected potassic mineralization over long intervals. Sample assay result will consequently be of great interest and the company is excited by the potential impact these showings represent.

Company CEO, Darryl Jones reports, "We are extremely happy with the progress and resulting core mineralization. We anticipate completing this hole at the target depth of approximately 600 meters where a previous drill hole known as "S-040" was terminated with 120m @ 0.36% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au1 . To date, core samples visually demonstrate that the supergene zone remains intact at depth (see Figures 1 & 2). We are extremely pleased that the core samples are both extensive and high quality. The samples are being expeditiously shipped for prompt analysis. We look forward to announcing assay results as soon as they become available."

Star Copper aims to shortly move forward with Drillhole C (S-052) and plans to step out approximately 50 metres north of hole B (S-051) to test the extent of the supergene copper enrichment zone and evaluate the continuity of the mineralized domain to approximately 275 metres in depth. Of particular interest is the plan to intersect the 142 metres grading 0.43% Cu in hole S-037 1 . Deeper intercepts aim to test for structurally controlled gold enrichment, where prior results returned 12 metres at 2.33 g/t Au at approximately 650 metres at the bottom of hole S-037 1 .

Figure 1. Star Project: Cut Supergene close up

from Hole B (S-051) at 78.5m - Star Copper Corp. 2025

Figure 2. Star Copper Core Hole B (S-051) 347m - 356m,

Potassic Alteration at depth - Star Copper Corp. 2025

Campaign Strategy

The fully funded 2025 campaign is focused on expanding the existing discovery at the multiple targets within the Star Project. The Company has targeted the Star Main, Star North, and Star East prospects. Drilling is targeting (i) the near-surface oxide zones, (ii) deep porphyry-style mineralization, and (iii) structures associated with the "Star Fault" and "Dick Creek Fault" with up to 4,000 meters amongst six primary drill holes (Holes A-F). The Star Main discovery contains an extensive, near-surface, supergene zone, and the current campaign (see May 27, 2025 news release ) was designed to test both the lateral and vertical continuity of mineralized zones previously identified from over $10 million in prior drilling and exploration programs.

Airfield & Camp Remediation

As the pace of air support activity has increased to meet the demand for fuel and equipment deliveries along with the anticipated increase in outbound sample shipments, the field crew undertook a proactive "good stewardship of the forests" approach regarding clean-up and removal of legacy infrastructure and waste from the regional airstrip and Star Camp.

The Company mobilized a remediation team including a disposal dumpster provided by the Iskut Band Council transported to the Golden Bear Road access. Removal of legacy equipment and material included various redundant vehicles, as well as empty fuel barrels (transported to Whitehorse for proper disposal), old hoses, broken appliances, and batteries, all from historic projects and previous operators. The work was undertaken to expedite airfield operations, address legacy environmental liabilities and reduce on-site hazards and waste accumulation in compliance with reclamation objectives. (See Fig. 3).

Figure 3. Regional airfield after remediation efforts completed.

Star Copper Corp.2025

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an advisor to the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets,diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations.

1 See Star Copper Corp. - Technical Report on the Star Project (2025) - pages 75, 76 and 86

