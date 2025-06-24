

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L) issued a trading update for the half year ended 31 May 2025. Group net fees were 159.1 million pounds, down 14% from a year ago, reflecting a modestly reduced rate of decline in second quarter underpinned by an improved US performance. Contract was down 14%, whilst Permanent was down 13% from prior year.



SThree plc stated that its performance for fiscal 2025 is expected to be in line with previously announced 25 million pounds profit before tax guidance. The Group will issue its results for the six months ended 31 May 2025 on 29 July 2025.



