

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight PLC (DIA.L) Tuesday reported loss before tax of $14.1 million for the full year, lower than $31.1 million loss in the previous year.



Net loss decreased to $13.6 million or 34.4 cents per share from $29.5 million or 81.1 cents per share loss a year ago.



Loss from operating activities was $11.6 million, down from $27.4 million loss last year.



Excluding one-time items, the company posted underlying profit from operating activities of $4.2 million compared with loss of $1.9 million a year ago.



Underlying EBITDA, or underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased to $10.7 million from $9.1 million last year.



Revenue for the year grew to $183.5 million from $182.1 million in the prior year.



Looking ahead, CEO Steve Blair said, 'Notwithstanding current geopolitical uncertainties, in particular US tariffs impacts, the Group's trading has started well in April and May. For the current financial year, we remain confident in the Group making further progress and note that the Group will also benefit from the one-off Covid-19 credit received from the US IRS. We are excited about the Group's medium-term prospects.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News