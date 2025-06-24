The new partnership will initially provide financing to help crowd in investment for photovoltaic systems and energy storage in Germany and the United Kingdom. From ESS News Wholesaler Segen has entered into a strategic partnership with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions. The companies yesterday announced they will offer end-to-end financing solutions under the "Segen Finance" brand. The product is aimed at commercial and industrial (C&I) end customers who want to invest in photovoltaic and storage systems but are put off by the upfront costs. Initially, the financing will be offered in the United ...

