Dienstag, 24.06.2025
Gold-Geheimtipp? Könnte diese Aktie der nächste Junior-Gold-Star aus Australien sein?
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
EcoOnline announces acquisition of D4H to address critical need for crisis readiness

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoOnline today announced the acquisition of D4H, a global leader in crisis readiness and response software. Recognised as a top choice by users on peer-to-peer review site, G2, D4H redefined crisis management with an intuitive, highly collaborative and adaptable solution. By integrating D4H into EcoOnline's safety and sustainability suite, customers gain an industry-leading crisis response solution that intelligently connects to EcoOnline's EHS, Chemical Safety and ESG products - providing greater visibility, coordination and control to mitigate risks before they escalate. This connection gives customers a 360-degree view of hazards and enables real-time readiness for any type of critical event.

"The risks businesses face today are more complex and unpredictable than ever. Whether it's a chemical spill, workplace safety event or an environmental disaster, the need to respond and communicate quickly and decisively is more critical than ever," said Tom Goodmanson, CEO of EcoOnline. "By embedding D4H's crisis control capabilities into EcoOnline's suite, our goal is to enable organisations to anticipate, prepare for and prevent incidents before they happen."

In a recent report from the World Economic Forum, 54% of business experts surveyed expect some instability and a moderate risk of global catastrophes, while another 30% expect even more turbulent conditions over the next 2 years. Organisations cannot just "react" to crises any longer but instead take control of available data and insights to better anticipate, plan for and mitigate emergencies before they unfold. With D4H's advanced incident intelligence, real-time situational awareness and automated response communications and coordination, EcoOnline is equipping businesses with the tools to stay ahead of planned or unexpected events-enhancing resilience, minimising operational disruptions and protecting employees, assets and communities.

Robin Blandford, Founder and CEO of D4H, commented, "Since founding D4H, our singular mission has been to empower response teams to act quickly and effectively in crises and keep people safe with the easiest-to-use platform on the market. Joining EcoOnline takes that mission to the next level by intelligently connecting emergency management into EcoOnline's impressive suite of health, safety, chemical and ESG reporting capabilities-helping businesses anticipate and prepare for risks, not just react."

To learn more about D4H and EcoOnline's full suite of EHS, ESG and Chemical Management offerings, please visit ecoonline.com.

About EcoOnline

EcoOnline delivers innovative environment, health and safety (EHS), chemical management and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Founded in 2000 and trusted by over 10,000 brands worldwide, EcoOnline's connected suite of SaaS software enables businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, mitigating risk and streamlining operations. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline's software is powerful yet simple to use - built on decades of real-world expertise, data and insights.

Visit ecoonline.com to immediately and positively impact your workplace safety and sustainability.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecoonline-announces-acquisition-of-d4h-to-address-critical-need-for-crisis-readiness-302488525.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
