Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
03.09.2025 16:38 Uhr
Governance & Accountability Institute: EcoOnline and G&A Institute To Hold Sept. 9 Webinar on Best Practices for Disclosing Climate Risks

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / "Climate Risk Is Now a Business Risk - Are You Ready?"

WHAT
As climate-related regulations like California's SB 261 and the EU CSRD come into force, businesses are facing new requirements to publicly disclose the financial impact of climate risks. This webinar offers a practical guide to help organizations navigate these changes and build resilient climate risk strategies.

WHO
EcoOnline and G&A Institute

  • Annie Roberts, SVP, Climate Consulting, G&A Institute

  • Karen Buttigieg, Group Product Marketing Manager, EcoOnline

WHEN

  • Tuesday, September 9, 2025

  • 12:30pm EST / 9:30am PDT

WHERE

  • Online webinar - Registration page

WHY IT MATTERS
With climate-related disasters intensifying and disclosure mandates expanding, businesses must act quickly to assess and report their climate risks. This session provides journalists and their audiences with timely insights into how companies are adapting to regulatory pressure and integrating climate risk into strategic planning.

About EcoOnline
EcoOnline delivers innovative environment, health and safety (EHS), chemical management and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Founded in 2000 and trusted by over 10,000 brands worldwide, EcoOnline's connected suite of SaaS software enables businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, mitigating risk and streamlining operations. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline's software is powerful yet simple to use - built on decades of real-world expertise, data and insights. Visit ecoonline.com to immediately and positively impact your workplace safety and sustainability.

About G&A Institute, Inc.
Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A) is a sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City. G&A helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop winning strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A's proprietary, comprehensive full-suite process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector and maximize return on investment for sustainability initiatives.

Since 2011, G&A has been building and expanding a comprehensive database of corporate sustainability reporting data based on analysis of thousands of ESG and sustainability reports to help steer strategy for our clients and improve their disclosure and reporting. More information is available on our website at ga-institute.com.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES & INTERVIEWS, CONTACT

  • Alyssa Fishwick
    Senior Director Global Public Relations, EcoOnline
    alyssa.fishwick@ecoonline.com

  • Louis D. Coppola
    CEO & Co-Founder, Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.
    Email lcoppola@ga-institute.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Governance & Accountability Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Governance & Accountability Institute
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/governance-accountability-institute-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Governance & Accountability Institute



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ecoonline-and-ganda-institute-to-hold-sept.-9-webinar-on-best-pr-1068257

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
